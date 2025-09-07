Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, daring him to “show some courage” and retaliate against Washington’s trade restrictions by imposing a 75 per cent tariff on American imports.

At a press conference in Surat during his two-day Gujarat visit, the former Delhi CM criticised the Centre’s decision to exempt 11 per cent duty on cotton imports from the US until December 31, 2025, warning that the move would devastate Indian farmers. “This will make US farmers rich and Gujarat farmers poor,” he said.

India currently exempts raw cotton imports from duty until the end of this year to support its textile industry and reduce input costs. The government had announced last month that extending the exemption would help small and medium enterprises regain export orders and strengthen India’s position in global markets.

But Kejriwal dismissed the Centre’s reasoning, arguing that the policy was a direct betrayal of Indian farmers. “America has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on exports from India. You should impose 75 per cent on imports coming from America. The country is ready to bear it. Then see if Trump bows down or not,” he declared.

The former Delhi chief minister went further, demanding restoration of the 11 per cent duty on US cotton imports.

He also demanded a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for cotton at Rs 2,100 per 20 kg, guaranteed procurement of cotton at MSP, and subsidies on fertilisers and seeds.

Claiming the move would collapse market prices for Indian cotton in October and November, he warned that desperate farmers would be left with no option but suicide. “Our farmers take loans for seeds and fertilisers, pay labourers, and then are left with nothing. Under Trump’s pressure, our government has forced farmers into such a situation,” he alleged.

Kejriwal also linked the issue to Gujarat’s diamond industry, saying US tariffs had hurt workers because the Modi government had “fallen on its knees” before Trump. He contrasted India’s response with other nations, arguing that those who retaliated saw Washington back down.

“India is the world’s biggest market. If we impose tariffs, America will have to listen. Shut down four American companies and they will be in trouble. Trump is a coward, he bows down before those who stand firm,” Kejriwal claimed.