Another Woman Mauled To Death In Gruesome Attack By Stray Dogs In UP

A 30-year-old mentally challenged woman was killed in a gruesome attack by stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in Arjun Dumri village under Hata police station limits. Hata SHO Ramsahay Chauhan said police received a distress call around 7 pm, reporting that a woman’s body was lying in a paddy field near the village panchayat building and was being mauled by dogs.

Police Team Drove Dogs With Sticks

A police team rushed to the spot, drove the dogs away with sticks, and took the body into custody. The deceased was identified as Madhuri, a local resident who, according to villagers, often wandered around the area due to her mental condition.

Her family said she had been missing since Monday, despite their efforts to find her. On Tuesday, her body was discovered in the paddy field with parts eaten away, allegedly by stray dogs.

Locals claimed that stray dog attacks have been a recurring problem in the village. They recalled previous incidents, including a cow being killed about a year ago and a goat mauled eight months back. They demanded urgent action to control the stray dog population.

Circle Officer (CO) Kasya Kundan Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. Hata SDM Yogeshwar Singh confirmed that the administration is aware of the case and has dispatched the Block Development Officer to verify facts.

“The victim’s family will be given all possible assistance,” the SDM assured.