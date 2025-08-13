Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAnother Woman Mauled To Death In Gruesome Attack By Stray Dogs In UP

Another Woman Mauled To Death In Gruesome Attack By Stray Dogs In UP

Circle Officer (CO) Kasya Kundan Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 10:29 AM (IST)

A 30-year-old mentally challenged woman was killed in a gruesome attack by stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in Arjun Dumri village under Hata police station limits. Hata SHO Ramsahay Chauhan said police received a distress call around 7 pm, reporting that a woman’s body was lying in a paddy field near the village panchayat building and was being mauled by dogs.

Police Team Drove Dogs With Sticks

A police team rushed to the spot, drove the dogs away with sticks, and took the body into custody. The deceased was identified as Madhuri, a local resident who, according to villagers, often wandered around the area due to her mental condition.

Her family said she had been missing since Monday, despite their efforts to find her. On Tuesday, her body was discovered in the paddy field with parts eaten away, allegedly by stray dogs.

Locals claimed that stray dog attacks have been a recurring problem in the village. They recalled previous incidents, including a cow being killed about a year ago and a goat mauled eight months back. They demanded urgent action to control the stray dog population.

Circle Officer (CO) Kasya Kundan Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. Hata SDM Yogeshwar Singh confirmed that the administration is aware of the case and has dispatched the Block Development Officer to verify facts.

“The victim’s family will be given all possible assistance,” the SDM assured.

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 10:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Stray Dogs Kushinagar UP SC Stray Dogs
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
DRDO Guest House Staff Arrested In Rajasthan For Spying For ISI
DRDO Guest House Staff Arrested In Rajasthan For Spying For ISI
Cricket
Harbhajan Singh Reacts To India's Decision To Face Pakistan In Men's Asia Cup
Harbhajan Singh Reacts To India's Decision To Face Pakistan In Men's Asia Cup
Cities
11 Devotees Returning From Khatu Shyam Temple Killed In Accident In Dausa
11 Devotees Returning From Khatu Shyam Temple Killed In Accident In Dausa
World
'Such Acts Diminish Us': Irish President Condemns 'Despicable' Attacks On Indians
'Such Acts Diminish Us': Irish President Condemns 'Despicable' Attacks On Indians
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Stands Firm On Free Trade Policy, Vows To Protect Farmers’ Interests
Breaking: Uttarakhand’s Dharali Hit By Catastrophic Floods, 60-Foot Debris Sweeps Away Lives & Homes
Breaking: Cloudburst In Kargil Wreaks Havoc, Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides Across Northern States
Breaking: PM Modi Likely To Visit US Next Month, Address UNGA Amid Ongoing India-US Trade Tensions
Breaking: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Warns India Of Serious Consequences Over Water Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth And Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget