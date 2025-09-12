Another Murder In Poll-Bound Bihar, RJD MLA’s Driver Shot Dead In Khagaria

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesAnother Murder In Poll-Bound Bihar, RJD MLA’s Driver Shot Dead In Khagaria

Bihar's pre-election period is marred by escalating violence. RJD MLA Ramvriksh Sada's driver, Lakshman Sada, was fatally shot in Khagaria district.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 09:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

— By Dhananjay Jha

The run up to the Bihar assembly election is turning out to be extremely violent. The spate of murders this year, which began around March, took a brief hiatus. However, murders are back in Bihar again. This time, the victim was an MLA's driver.

Unidentified assailants shot dead the driver of RJD MLA Ramvriksh Sada late Thursday night in Khagaria district. The incident took place in the Alauli police station area, not far from the Maghona police picket. The incident comes just a day after an RJD leader was shot dead in Patna.

According to preliminary findings, the victim, Lakshman Sada, was ambushed by unknown gunmen while he was on his way to his in-laws' house. He was shot multiple times and died on the spot.

The motive behind the killing remains unclear. Police reached the site soon after receiving information and have begun an investigation.

In March-April this year, a spate of murders was reported from Bihar. The victims included prominent businessman Gopal Khemka, several policemen, an NRI, and schoolteachers, among others.

RJD Leader Rajkumar Rai Shot Dead

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rajkumar Rai was gunned down late Wednesday night in Patna.

The attack took place in the Munnachak area of Chitragupta, just months ahead of the Bihar assembly elections. Sources said Rai was preparing to contest from the Raghopur assembly constituency.

Police officials confirmed that Rai, who had business interests in land dealings, was targeted by two unidentified assailants. Preliminary investigations suggest the attack may have been linked to a land dispute.

Soon after the shooting, officers rushed Rai to a hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Six cartridges were recovered from the scene.

CCTV footage from the area captured the assailants carrying out the crime before fleeing. Patna Eastern Superintendent of Police Parichay Kumar was quoted as saying by NDTV that efforts are underway to identify and arrest those responsible.

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 09:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Election Bihar Murder Bihar Election 2025
Preferred Sources
