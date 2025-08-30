Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAndhra Pradesh To Raise Sports Quota To 3%, Says Minister Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh To Raise Sports Quota To 3%, Says Minister Nara Lokesh

He praised women cricketers' achievements and advocated for grassroots sports promotion, urging parental support for girls in sports.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 09:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Andhra Pradesh will soon increase its sports quota to 3%, State Minister Nara Lokesh announced on Saturday while addressing an interactive session with the Indian Women’s Cricket Team in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking at the “Breaking Boundaries with Nara Lokesh” event, the minister said the government is preparing a 10-year roadmap for sports development in the state. “Under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, united Andhra Pradesh successfully hosted the Afro-Asian Games and built an international-standard Sports Village. In the same way, we will now work with a long-term vision to strengthen sports over the next decade,” he said.

Lokesh highlighted the success of the recently launched Yoga Andhra initiative, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, and stressed the need to promote sports from the grassroots level. He also urged parents to encourage daughters to pursue sports, saying a change in mindset was essential for true progress.

During the session, Lokesh praised the resilience of women cricketers, acknowledging their struggles in the face of limited support and coverage. “For years, women’s cricket was treated as secondary to men’s cricket. Yet you persevered and transformed the perception of Indian cricket through your outstanding performances,” he said.

Citing achievements such as the Asian Games gold medal (2022), the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup (2025), and seven Asia Cup titles, the minister called them a testament to the “extraordinary strength and talent” of India’s women cricketers. He also commended the BCCI for ensuring pay parity in match fees, describing it as a “key step toward bridging gender gaps in sports.”

Announcing new state-level initiatives, Lokesh revealed that the government would expand the sports quota to 3%, opening more opportunities in education and employment for athletes. He added that Andhra Pradesh had already rolled out scholarships, annual coaching camps, hostel facilities, travel allowances, and competitions at district and state levels to support both mainstream and para-athletes.

Women cricketers present at the session also shared their recommendations. They suggested flexible academic curricula for student-athletes, stronger sporting ecosystems from inter-school to national levels, dedicated scholarships and kits for underprivileged players, and special talent-hunt camps in rural areas. They also proposed that sports be introduced as a subject in schools.

The landmark session was attended by former India captain Mithali Raj, current skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, RCB captain Smriti Mandhana, batter Jemimah Rodrigues, all-rounder Deepti Sharma, former cricketer M.S.K. Prasad, Andhra Cricket Association president Kesineni Chinni, secretary Sana Satish, and Visakhapatnam MP Muthukumilla Sribharat, among others.

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 09:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh News Nara Lokesh Sports Quota
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Speaks To Zelenskyy Ahead Of SCO Summit In China, Discusses Ukraine War
PM Modi Speaks To Zelenskyy Ahead Of SCO Summit In China, Discusses Ukraine War
India
PM Modi Arrives In China, First In 7 Years As India Resets Ties Amid US Tariff Tension
PM Modi Arrives In China, First In 7 Years As India Resets Ties Amid US Tariff Tension
India
'Within 48 Hours...': Vice Air Chief Reveals Details Of Op Sindoor, Shows New Footage
'Within 48 Hours...': Vice Air Chief Reveals Details Of Op Sindoor, Shows New Footage
Cricket
How To Watch WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Live Streaming In India 
How To Watch WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Live Streaming In India 
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PM Modi Takes Bullet Train Ride with Japanese PM, Highlights India-Japan Tech Partnership | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Massive Landslide in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban: 3 Dead, 4 Missing, Rescue Ops Underway | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Indian Army Rebuilds Washed-Away Tawi Bridge in 12 Hours Amid Heavy Rain | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Vasundhara Raje’s Philosophical Take on Political Setbacks Sparks Buzz | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Meets Governors of 16 Japanese Prefectures to Boost India-Japan Ties | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India’s Economic Ascent: How The World’s Youngest Major Economy Is Poised To Overtake Giants | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget