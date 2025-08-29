Amit Shah Hails Assam Ex-CM Golap Borbora On Birth Centenary: 'First Non-Congress CM...'

Assam marked the birth centenary of Golap Borbora, the state’s first non-Congress Chief Minister, on Friday with a series of events honoring his enduring legacy. Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the celebration as chief guest, recalling Borbora’s transformative role in Assam’s political history.

A Freedom Fighter and Socialist Leader

A committed socialist and freedom fighter, Borbora also became the first opposition leader from Assam to be elected to the Rajya Sabha. His brief yet impactful tenure as Chief Minister, from March 12, 1978, to September 4, 1979, left a lasting imprint on governance and public policy in the state.

“Celebrating the birth centenary of Golap Borbora, a leader whose life reflected courage, simplicity, and unwavering dedication to the people of Assam,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X. “His ideals remain timeless and continue to inspire all of us in public service. My heartfelt tributes on this special occasion.”

Tributes from Political Leaders

Shah began a two-day visit to Assam on Thursday, attending the BJP's core committee meeting that same day. On Friday, he inaugurated the newly constructed Brahmaputra Wing of Raj Bhavan, followed by the virtual launch of the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory in Dergaon, as well as the virtual inauguration and foundation-laying of multiple development projects for ITBP, SSB, and Assam Rifles.

Former Assam Chief Minister and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also paid homage to Borbora, highlighting his fearless stance against the Emergency imposed by the Congress. “Golap Borbora, the first non-Congress Chief Minister of Assam, earned a permanent place in the hearts of the people through his selfless service,” Sonowal noted. “He spoke out against corruption and dynastic politics, and his people-centric work continues to resonate even today.”





Shah noted, "Golap Borbora was a leader who was the first to go to jail during the Emergency and the last to come out of jail. He was kept in jail for a full 19 months... He became the non-Congress Chief Minister of Assam for a very short period, but in that brief tenure, he made some decisions that will be remembered by the people of Assam for years. He made education up to the 10th standard free for the first time in Assam so that even the poorest of the poor could access education. He worked to set up more than 200 educational institutions in a year..."

Family Remembers Borbora’s Legacy

Borbora’s family expressed gratitude to the state government for commemorating the occasion. His son, Pankaj Borbora, reflected on his father’s lifelong commitment to Assam, from participating in the freedom struggle to championing the rights of the working class in independent India. “We are thankful that the state government has taken this initiative,” he said, noting that Borbora’s ideology is echoed in the present government’s policies.

Pankaj Borbora also highlighted his father’s landmark efforts to cleanse electoral rolls, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) undertaken during his administration ahead of the 1978 Mangaldai by-election. “It was this revision that first exposed the illegal Bangladeshi influx,” he said. “Had this process been extended to additional constituencies, the problem could have been mitigated significantly.”

Shah Reaffirms Commitment to Assam

Addressing the event, Amit Shah reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to tackling illegal immigration in Assam and across India. “We promised Assam a solution, and although it has taken time, we will fulfill it,” he said. “No infiltrator should remain in our country.” Shah traced the roots of the ongoing Assam Agitation to Borbora’s pioneering efforts in cleansing voters’ lists, which detected 36,780 illegal entries even before computerized systems existed.





Shah also praised Borbora’s governance achievements during his short tenure, including free education up to class 10, waiver of land taxes for small farmers, the opening of Guwahati’s passport office, and the establishment of banking and railway recruitment boards in Assam. “Though his term was brief, Golap Borbora left an indelible mark as the state’s first non-Congress Chief Minister,” Shah said.

Honoring Leaders Across Party Lines

Highlighting Borbora’s enduring relevance, Shah emphasized the importance of recognizing contributions from leaders across the political spectrum. “This is a hallmark of the Modi government, honoring those who shaped India, regardless of their party affiliation,” he remarked, citing initiatives like the statues of Sardar Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as examples.





The centenary celebrations not only honored Borbora’s historical contributions but also served as a reminder of the principles of integrity, public service, and courage that continue to guide Assam’s political landscape.