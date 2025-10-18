High Court Slams UP Police For Illegal Detention Of Interfaith Couple, Orders Release

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesHigh Court Slams UP Police For Illegal Detention Of Interfaith Couple, Orders Release

The court emphasised the woman's right to choose her residence and criticised the police for succumbing to social pressure instead of protecting their liberty.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 11:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prayagraj, Oct 18 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Saturday pulled up the Uttar Pradesh Police for the “illegally detention” of an interfaith couple without any direction/order for taking them into custody, and ordered their release.

In pursuance of a direction of the high court, police on Saturday produced the interfaith couple, who were taken into custody after they left the court premises on October 15, before a bench of Justices Salil Kumar Rai and Divesh Chandra Samant.

The bench termed the custody of Shane Ali and Rashmi “illegal” due to the absence of any direction/order to that effect, and directed that the interfaith couple be released forthwith.

Noting that the girl was a major and police couldn’t have taken her into custody without direction from the competent authority, the bench said the move violated her fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India.

The bench, which held a special hearing on a holiday, directed that the girl is free to go wherever she wants with the second petitioner (the man).

The court also directed the investigating officer from the Akrabad police station in Aligarh, who produced the interfaith couple before the court on Saturday, to ensure that both the petitioners are safely escorted to the place of their choice.

“The plea that the girl had to be kept at a 'one stop centre' and the man with whom she wanted to live be detained at the police station because of tension in the area due to different religions of the parties is not acceptable and cannot justify the detention of the aforesaid persons,” the bench noted.

“A person can be detained by police or other state authorities only under the law. A detention under social pressure but without the authority of law does not make it legal.

“In a democratic country governed by the rule of law, the state government and its law-enforcement machinery are expected to use their power to protect the liberty of a citizen, and not succumb to social pressures.

“The officers who failed in their duty to protect the liberty of the boy and the girl are liable to department action," the court added.

The bench also directed the Prayagraj police commissioner, Aligarh SSP, and Bareilly SSP to ensure the safety and security of the interfaith couple so that there is no extra legal interference in their companionship.

Fixing November 28 as the next of hearing, the bench directed the Aligarh SSP to appear before the court with an inquiry report.

The writ petition filed by the interfaith couple sought the quashing of an FIR dated September 27, which was registered at the Akrabad police station by the father of the girl.

On Friday, the court directed police to produce the interfaith couple before the court after it was informed that they were “abducted” by the father of the girl and police when they left the court premises on October 15.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 11:31 PM (IST)
UP News Interfaith Couple
