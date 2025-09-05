Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is back in the centre of another controversy after a video of a phone call went viral. The video shows a woman IPS officer being threatened, allegedly by Ajit Pawar, for police action against illegal soil excavation in Solapur district.

The incident, which was recorded in Solapur's Karmala, showing the conversation between Ajit Pawar and woman DSP Anjali Krishna, is now viral on social media. However, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has rejected claims that Ajit Pawar tried to obstruct police work.

“Ajit Dada may have scolded the IPS officer to calm party workers, but he never intended to stop the action altogether,” NCP state president Sunil Tatkare said.

What Was The Clash With Ajit Pawar About?

The clash began when Krishna reached Kurdu village in Madha taluka to take action on complaints of illegal murrum soil excavation being carried out for road construction. A few villagers opposed the action, insisting the excavation was done with gram panchayat permission, but they failed to produce any official documents.

During the standoff, NCP worker Baba Jagtap directly called Ajit Pawar and handed the phone to the officer. Pawar, identifying himself as "DCM Ajit Pawar", instructed her to stop the action. Krishna refused, saying he should call her directly if he wished to speak, and did not acknowledge his identity.

Annoyed, Pawar reportedly warned her, saying, "I shall take action against you. How dare you? You will at least recognise my face." He then switched to a video call, directing the officer to halt proceedings and speak with the tehsildar.

Opposition Slams Pawar

Vijay Kumbhar, vice-president of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Maharashtra, alleged misuse of power. “When an officer is taking action against wrongdoers, she is threatened and asked to stop. Is this why ministers want officers of their choice posted in certain districts?” he asked.

Kumbhar further explained that when Krishna arrived at the excavation site, the workers involved began arguing with the police. “As the video shows, they then called Ajit Pawar and handed the phone to Krishna. She spoke to the caller, who identified himself as the Deputy CM and told her to halt the action.”

What Police Are Saying

The exchange dragged on for nearly three hours, and video clips of the confrontation are now circulating widely on social media.

Locals claim the situation escalated only after Pawar's supporters phoned him from the spot. Despite the uproar, no official complaint has been lodged with the police. DSP Anjali Krishna, along with the tehsildar and sub-divisional officer, has refrained from commenting, saying only that the matter is under investigation.