Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'Ajit Pawar' Threatens Woman IPS Officer For Acting On Complaint. Video Viral

'Ajit Pawar' Threatens Woman IPS Officer For Acting On Complaint. Video Viral

A video surfaced showing Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar allegedly threatening IPS officer Anjali Krishna for halting illegal soil excavation in Solapur.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 08:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is back in the centre of another controversy after a video of a phone call went viral. The video shows a woman IPS officer being threatened, allegedly by Ajit Pawar, for police action against illegal soil excavation in Solapur district. 

The incident, which was recorded in Solapur's Karmala, showing the conversation between Ajit Pawar and woman DSP Anjali Krishna, is now viral on social media. However, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has rejected claims that Ajit Pawar tried to obstruct police work.

“Ajit Dada may have scolded the IPS officer to calm party workers, but he never intended to stop the action altogether,” NCP state president Sunil Tatkare said.

What Was The Clash With Ajit Pawar About?

The clash began when Krishna reached Kurdu village in Madha taluka to take action on complaints of illegal murrum soil excavation being carried out for road construction. A few villagers opposed the action, insisting the excavation was done with gram panchayat permission, but they failed to produce any official documents.

During the standoff, NCP worker Baba Jagtap directly called Ajit Pawar and handed the phone to the officer. Pawar, identifying himself as "DCM Ajit Pawar", instructed her to stop the action. Krishna refused, saying he should call her directly if he wished to speak, and did not acknowledge his identity.

Annoyed, Pawar reportedly warned her, saying, "I shall take action against you. How dare you? You will at least recognise my face." He then switched to a video call, directing the officer to halt proceedings and speak with the tehsildar.

Opposition Slams Pawar

Vijay Kumbhar, vice-president of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Maharashtra, alleged misuse of power. “When an officer is taking action against wrongdoers, she is threatened and asked to stop. Is this why ministers want officers of their choice posted in certain districts?” he asked.

Kumbhar further explained that when Krishna arrived at the excavation site, the workers involved began arguing with the police. “As the video shows, they then called Ajit Pawar and handed the phone to Krishna. She spoke to the caller, who identified himself as the Deputy CM and told her to halt the action.”

What Police Are Saying

The exchange dragged on for nearly three hours, and video clips of the confrontation are now circulating widely on social media.

Locals claim the situation escalated only after Pawar's supporters phoned him from the spot. Despite the uproar, no official complaint has been lodged with the police. DSP Anjali Krishna, along with the tehsildar and sub-divisional officer, has refrained from commenting, saying only that the matter is under investigation.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 08:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Ajit Pawar Maharashtra Maharashtra'
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Israel Claims Control Over 40% Of Gaza City As Push Against Hamas Escalates
Israel Claims Control Over 40% Of Gaza City As Push Against Hamas Escalates
World
Marco Rubio Says US Will Block Visas For Central Americans Aiding China In Regional Destabilisation
Marco Rubio Says US Will Block Visas For Central Americans Aiding China In Regional Destabilisation
India
PM Modi, EU Leaders Push For Early FTA, Von Der Leyen Says 'India Has Important Role' In Ending Ukraine War
PM Modi, EU Leaders Push For Early FTA, Von Der Leyen Says 'India Has Important Role' In Ending Ukraine War
India
'Taxed Even Children's Toffees': Modi Slams Congress After GST Overhaul; Hails Cuts On Food, Medicines
'Taxed Even Children's Toffees': Modi Slams Congress After GST Overhaul
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China Will Have Lot To Show In 2027, Time For India To Wake Up
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget