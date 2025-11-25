Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The ABP Network’s Southern Rising Summit 2025 returned this year with a strong focus on how South India is shaping the future: economically, socially, and technologically. One of the most important discussions at the event was on AI-enabled curriculum for learning, where education leaders spoke about how artificial intelligence is changing teaching, classrooms, and the role of teachers.

The session highlighted both excitement and concerns as schools across India slowly adapt to digital transformation.

How AI Is Reshaping Indian Classrooms: What Experts Said

Yash Mehta, the CEO of ABP’s Education Division, opened the discussion by explaining how classrooms have been transforming over the years. He said, “If you look at it from a digital transformation perspective, a lot of changes are happening. When you talk about conventional ways of teaching when there used to be a teacher in the front and the student in the back, and of course over a period of time the blackboards changed to whiteboards... with the flip classroom environment coming in the role of the teacher is changing, to being a facilitator and co-learner.”

He also unveiled a new book titled ‘AI and Robotics’, marking a step forward in pushing conversations around future-ready learning.

Speaking on how teachers must also adapt, Dr Uma Kannan, Founder of the Sri Venkateshwar Group of Schools, said something many educators quietly feel but rarely express, “We are finding it very difficult to offload our baggage. It’s taking time to get used to the changes that are disrupting the environment. The first step is to acknowledge the fact that you’ll be left behind if you don’t embrace this change and get yourself the competencies that are needed to walk the journey.”

When asked how AI is changing the face of Indian classrooms, T.G. Swaminathan from Manthan Vidyashram gave a simple but powerful perspective: “I feel the child should be a child, they should learn how to play and enjoy their life. Childhood should not be wasted on things like coding.” His comment reflected a concern many parents share, that technology should help learning, not replace childhood.

Other Key Voices And The Larger Summit Narrative

Beyond education, several major speakers shaped the wider conversation at the ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025. Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin strongly stated that the state is ready to fight a “language war” if Hindi is imposed. He explained how Tamil Nadu follows a clear political pattern, calling it the “Dravidian algorithm”, which guides the people’s decisions and protects their identity.

The summit also featured voices like Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, actor Malavika Mohanan, K. Annamalai, and Anbumani Ramadoss. Cultural performances and personal stories added to the event, including singer Kavita Krishnamurthy and stand-up artist Shraddha Jain. Women crane operators Nathana Mary J.D. and Megha Prasad Rejitha R.N. shared inspiring journeys, highlighting empowerment across South India.