HomeCitiesAfter Political Setback, Tej Pratap Yadav Turns Blogger

After Political Setback, Tej Pratap Yadav Turns Blogger

During the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Tej Pratap contested from the Mahua constituency under his newly formed party Jan Shakti Janata Dal (JJD).

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 09:11 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD chief and prominent Bihar political figure Lalu Prasad Yadav, has embarked on a new journey—this time in the digital world. After distancing himself from both his family and the party, he has been attempting to reinvent himself with a fresh public image.

During the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Tej Pratap contested from the Mahua constituency under his newly formed party Jan Shakti Janata Dal (JJD). However, he suffered a defeat, and none of his party candidates could achieve the expected results. Following the electoral setback, he has now shifted his focus toward content creation.

Launch of ‘TY VLOG’

According to media reports, on November 17—three days after the election results—Tej Pratap launched a new blogging channel named ‘TY VLOG’. His first video quickly grabbed attention, showcasing a detailed tour of a dairy milk production factory. In the vlog, he explained the complete milk processing system in simple terms, from quality testing and packaging to the final product.

Gaining Audience Appreciation

The video has received an enthusiastic response from viewers, garnering over 50,000 views and more than 3,500 likes so far. Social media users are praising this unexpected and informative content style. Tej Pratap has often made headlines for his quirky and unconventional videos in the past, but due to election commitments, his online presence has slowed down. With the polls now over, he is once again actively engaging with the audience.

Security Cover Upgraded Amid Rising Popularity

Alongside his YouTube traction, Tej Pratap also remains in the spotlight over security concerns. During the Bihar polls, the Home Ministry had granted him Y-plus security, which includes a team of CRPF personnel and 11 security staff. Recently, security agencies submitted an updated assessment to the Home Ministry, following which his protection cover was strengthened further.

Tej Pratap Yadav’s new digital move signals a shift in both his political and personal trajectory. It remains to be seen how far this blogging experiment will take him, and in what new avatar viewers continue to embrace him.

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 09:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tej Pratap Yadav Bihar News Tej Pratap Yadav Blog TY Vlog
Read more
