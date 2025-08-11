After Dog Babu, Bihar Sees Another Bizarre Fake Certificate Request: This Time For Cat Kumar

In yet another case of unusual and fraudulent documentation requests, officials in Bihar have received an application for a residential certificate in the name of a cat.

The application listed the applicant as “Cat Kumar,” with “Catty Boss” and “Catiya Devi” as parents. Acting on instructions from Rohtas District Magistrate Udita Singh, Nasriganj Revenue Officer Kaushal Patel has filed a police case against unidentified persons at Nasriganj police station. An investigation is underway.

Pattern Of Fake Applications In Bihar

The incident comes during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar. Residential certificates, which are essential for voter card verification, have recently been misused for prank or fraudulent applications.

Last month, the “Dog Babu” case in Patna’s Masaurhi Circle Office made headlines after an application with a dog’s photograph was submitted. That probe led to the arrest of a circle office staff member for allegedly filing and sharing the fake request.

Similar cases have surfaced across the state, including an application in Nawada under the name “Dogesh Babu,” with parents listed as “Dogesh ke papa” and “Dogesh ki mummy.”

Even Donald Trump In The Mix

Authorities also uncovered an application filed through the RTPS (Right to Public Services) portal for “Donald John Trump,” naming his father as “Frederick Christ Trump” and providing an address in Samastipur. The request included a photo of the former US President and a forged Aadhaar card, immediately raising red flags.

Officials have urged citizens to submit only genuine documents, stressing that submitting false information, even as a joke, can lead to criminal charges. “Such acts waste administrative resources and will be dealt with strictly,” one official said.