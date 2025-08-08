Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested : Report

×
COAL India Open 2025, Kensville Golf and Country Club

HomeCitiesActor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested : Report

Asif Qureshi, cousin of actress Huma Qureshi, was killed in a parking dispute in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area on Thursday night.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 08:40 AM (IST)

In a shocking and tragic turn of events, Asif Qureshi, a cousin of Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, was brutally killed during a violent altercation over a parking issue late Thursday night in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, as reported by India Today. 

The deadly incident unfolded around 11 p.m. in Jangpura Bhogal Lane, where Asif lived with his family. According to police, a heated argument broke out between Asif and a group of men over the parking of a two-wheeler in front of his home’s main gate. The dispute quickly escalated, and the attackers allegedly assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons.

Critically injured, Asif was rushed to the nearest hospital. Despite efforts to save him, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

A Dispute That Turned Deadly

Family members say the argument wasn’t a one-off. Asif’s wife, Sainaz Qureshi, told police that tensions with the same neighbors had flared before, and it was always over the same issue: a scooter parked in front of their entrance.

On the night of the incident, Asif had just returned from work when he noticed the vehicle once again blocking access to his home. He asked the neighbors to move it. Instead of complying, they allegedly began hurling verbal abuse, and then launched a violent assault.

“It was over something so small… so senseless,” a relative said, struggling to hold back tears. “They didn’t just fight. They attacked him like animals.”

Statement Of Delhi Police

In its statement Delhi Police said, "A man, Asif Qureshi S/o Ilyas Qureshi, r/o Bhogal, Jangpura, aged 42 years, was murdered on 07/8/25 at around 10.30 pm following an altercation with the accused over the issue of parking of a scooter belonging to the accused. During the altercation, one of the accused attacked the victim with a sharp pointed object (poker)  on the chest, which resulted in the death of the victim. An FIR No. 233/25 U/s 103(1)/3(5) BNS has been registered on 08.08.25. The accused have been identified as Ujjwal, aged 19 years, and Gautam, aged 18 years. Both the accused have been apprehended. Further investigation into this matter is underway."

Investigation Underway

Delhi Police have registered a case and confirmed that a manhunt is currently underway to track down and arrest the individuals involved. So far, no arrests have been made, but authorities say they are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and questioning all the available witnesses.

The attack has sent shockwaves through the local community, leaving residents stunned by the level of violence triggered by a parking disagreement.

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 06:57 AM (IST)
