ACB Arrests 3 For Taking Rs 16,000 Bribe To Save Illegal Structure In Thane

HomeCitiesACB Arrests 3 For Taking Rs 16,000 Bribe To Save Illegal Structure In Thane

Three, including two MBMC employees, arrested by Thane ACB for accepting Rs 16,000 bribe to prevent demolition of illegal structure.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 03:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Thane, Dec 11 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested three persons, including two employees of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 16,000 to prevent the demolition of an illegally-built structure, an official said on Thursday.

The arrested trio was identified as Rajesh Kadam (43), a clerk with the MBMC's anti-encroachment department; Suhas Keni (55), a sanitary worker from the same department; and Sanjay Bhola (47), a private individual who acted as a middleman, he said.

"The two MBMC employees demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000, which was later negotiated down to Rs 16,000. The complainant in the case had constructed a small room using iron sheets for temporary stay at Kajupada on Ghodbunder Road. The civic employees demanded money from him for not taking action against his room," Sachin Gore, inspector of the Thane ACB, said.

However, the complainant approached the ACB. Based on his complaint, the anti-graft agency laid a trap near a hotel and caught Bhola while he was accepting Rs 16,000 on behalf of the two MBMC employees, Gore said.

Following Bhola's arrest, the ACB team apprehended Kadam and Keni as well, he said, adding that investigation into the case was underway.

An FIR was registered at the Kashigaon police station under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

