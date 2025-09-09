AC Explodes At Food Outlet In Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar, 5 Injured

Delhi AC Blast: Five people were injured after an air conditioner compressor exploded at a food outlet in northeast Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar on Monday night, officials said.

The blast occurred on the ground floor of a building, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, according to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS). The injured were taken to GTB Hospital for treatment. Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion, the DFS added.

Faridabad AC Blast

The incident comes just a day after three members of a family, including a couple and their teenage daughter, died after an air conditioner compressor exploded in their house at Green Field Colony.

The blast occurred around 3 am on the second floor of a rented four-storey accommodation while the family was asleep. The victims have been identified as Sachin Kapoor (49), his wife Rinku Kapoor (48), and their daughter Sujjain (13). Their pet dog also died in the incident.

The couple’s elder son, Aryan Kapoor (24), survived after jumping from the balcony. He sustained fractures to his legs and is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Police said the family tried to escape to the rooftop but the door was locked, leading to suffocation. Smoke from the fire, which started in a split AC, engulfed the floor and trapped the family.

“We came to know that due to a blast in the AC compressor, smoke spread across the whole building. There were four people in the house, and three died,” said Shalini, a neighbour.

Police are investigating the cause of the blast.