Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesABP Southern Rising Summit 2025 Goes Live Tomorrow: Find Out When And Where To Watch

ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025 Goes Live Tomorrow: Find Out When And Where To Watch

The ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025 brings top leaders and artists together in Chennai. Here’s when it starts and where you can stream it live.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025: The ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025 is a major one-day event that highlights the growth, culture, and social progress of the five southern states: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. The summit will take place on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at the ITC Grand Chola in Chennai. 

It will feature well-known names from politics, cinema, industry, education, music, and art. Viewers across the world can watch every session through ABP Network’s official digital platforms and YouTube channel.

When To Watch The ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025 Live

The ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025 will be held on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at the ITC Grand Chola in Chennai. The event will run throughout the day and will include multiple sessions featuring top speakers. 

The summit will be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, followed by discussions led by several important personalities such as former Telangana MLC K. Kavitha, former Tamil Nadu BJP State President K. Annamalai, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, actor Malavika Mohanan, playback singer Kavitha Krishnamurthi, and IIT Madras Director Prof. V. Kamakoti.

Each session is aimed at exploring ideas shaping development, governance, literacy, and social progress in the southern states.

Where To Watch ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025 Online

Viewers in India and across the world can follow the ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025 through ABP Network’s official digital platforms. The full event will be live-streamed on the following websites:

For those who prefer watching on video platforms, the entire summit will also stream live on the official ABP News YouTube channel. 

This ensures easy access for audiences who want to watch the discussions in real time from any location. 

The simple online availability allows viewers to stay updated with every session and follow the insights shared by leading voices from different fields.

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Southern Rising Summit 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India
India
Indian Man Visiting Newborn Grandchild 'Harasses' Schoolgirls In Canada; Faces Deportation
Indian Man Visiting Newborn Grandchild 'Harasses' Schoolgirls In Canada; Faces Deportation
India
‘Sindh May Return To India’: Rajnath Singh Says Borders Are Not Permanent
‘Sindh May Return To India’: Rajnath Singh Says Borders Are Not Permanent
World
‘You Should Have Told Us’: Ramaphosa Jokes With PM Modi As South Africa Concludes Historic G20 Summit
‘You Should Have Told Us’: Ramaphosa Jokes With PM Modi As South Africa Concludes Historic G20 Summit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chaos Erupts in Sangli After Car Rams Multiple Vehicles, Six Injured
Breaking: BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar Sparks Row with Threatening Remark on Cow Protection
Breaking: RJD MLA Sparks Outrage After Slapping Labourer During Site Inspection in Bihar
Breaking: Speed Horror in Sangli as Car Rams Vehicles, Several Injured in Major Maharashtra Crash
Breaking: PM Modi Returns from South Africa After Key Talks at the G20 Summit 2025
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget