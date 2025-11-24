ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025 Goes Live Tomorrow: Find Out When And Where To Watch

ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025: The ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025 is a major one-day event that highlights the growth, culture, and social progress of the five southern states: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. The summit will take place on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at the ITC Grand Chola in Chennai.

It will feature well-known names from politics, cinema, industry, education, music, and art. Viewers across the world can watch every session through ABP Network’s official digital platforms and YouTube channel.

When To Watch The ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025 Live

The ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025 will be held on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at the ITC Grand Chola in Chennai. The event will run throughout the day and will include multiple sessions featuring top speakers.

The summit will be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, followed by discussions led by several important personalities such as former Telangana MLC K. Kavitha, former Tamil Nadu BJP State President K. Annamalai, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, actor Malavika Mohanan, playback singer Kavitha Krishnamurthi, and IIT Madras Director Prof. V. Kamakoti.

Each session is aimed at exploring ideas shaping development, governance, literacy, and social progress in the southern states.

Where To Watch ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025 Online

Viewers in India and across the world can follow the ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025 through ABP Network’s official digital platforms. The full event will be live-streamed on the following websites:

For those who prefer watching on video platforms, the entire summit will also stream live on the official ABP News YouTube channel.

This ensures easy access for audiences who want to watch the discussions in real time from any location.

The simple online availability allows viewers to stay updated with every session and follow the insights shared by leading voices from different fields.