Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAadhaar, Other Age Check Should Be Done For Under-18 Social Media Users: SC During 'India's Got Latent' Hearing

Aadhaar, Other Age Check Should Be Done For Under-18 Social Media Users: SC During 'India's Got Latent' Hearing

The Supreme Court’s response to the India Got Latent case goes far beyond one show, as it questions the absence of proper age verification online and seeks stronger protection for minors.

By : Nipun Sehgal | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Supreme Court has now raised a big question about children getting access to adult or pornographic content on the internet. The apex court said that today’s warning messages are not enough to stop minors from watching such content. It suggested that before any adult video or programme starts, there should be a proper age check using Aadhaar or some other system. This discussion happened during a hearing linked to objectionable content posted by some popular comedians and podcasters.

Supreme Court Aadhaar Age Verification Suggestion 

This case reached the Supreme Court in February after many FIRs were filed across different states against comedian Ranveer Allahbadia for obscene comedy in the show “India Got Latent.”

Other comedians like Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Samay Raina were also booked in similar cases and approached the Supreme Court for protection.

The court gave relief from arrest to Ranveer but also criticised the nature of the content. On February 18, the court widened the scope of the case and said the issue is bigger than just one comedian. It raised concerns about what is happening on YouTube and other online platforms, and asked the government to explain what action it is taking.

During the fresh hearing on November 27, the bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said that mere warnings are not enough. The court suggested that after a few seconds of warning, Aadhaar-based age verification or any other proper system must be mandatory before the program begins.

Supreme Court Aadhaar Age Verification Debate & Demand For Regulation

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the central government, accepted that there are still loopholes in regulating user-generated content. This includes videos uploaded by individuals on their own channels without any proper filters.

In response, the Chief Justice strongly questioned whether anyone can just open a YouTube channel and upload anything without limits. He said there is a need for an autonomous regulatory body to keep a check on such online content.

The Solicitor General informed the court that new guidelines on objectionable internet content are being drafted. The court directed the government to make these guidelines public and invite feedback from citizens before finalising them. The next hearing will take place after four weeks.

Also read
Published at : 27 Nov 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
SUpreme COurt Cities India Got Latent
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Word Power...': Shivakumar's Cryptic Post Fuels Karnataka Power-Sharing Debate As Congress Top Brass Steps In
‘Word Power...': Shivakumar's Cryptic Post Fuels Karnataka Power-Sharing Debate As Congress Top Brass Steps In
News
Imran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Pakistan's Adiala Jail Authorities Finally Respond
Imran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Pakistan's Adiala Jail Authorities Finally Respond
Cricket
Amid Chat Controversy, Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral
Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral
India
'CIA, Mossad ‘Plotted Congress’ 2014 Election Defeat’, Claims Maharashtra Leader Kumar Ketkar
'CIA, Mossad ‘Plotted Congress’ 2014 Election Defeat’, Claims Maharashtra Leader Kumar Ketkar
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
OPINION | Celebrating Bharat’s 76th Samvidhan Diwas
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget