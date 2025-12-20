Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
6 Bihar Labourers Killed In Water Tank Collapse At Nagpur Factory; CM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep grief over the accident, describing it as “extremely tragic" and announced ₹2 lakh compensation per family.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 02:32 PM (IST)
Six labourers from Bihar were killed after a water tank collapsed at a solar panel manufacturing factory in Nagpur on Thursday morning, police said. The incident occurred around 9:30 am in the MIDC area.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep grief over the accident, describing it as “extremely tragic.” In a press release, the Chief Minister conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for strength and patience for those affected. He also announced an ex-gratia compensation of ₹2 lakh per family member from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The Chief Minister instructed authorities to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured laborers and wished them a speedy recovery. He also asked Bihar’s Resident Commissioner in Delhi to assess the situation and ensure that the injured receive all possible support and that the bodies of the deceased are safely returned to their native villages.

According to police, the accident occurred while labourers were working near the water tank, which suddenly collapsed due to structural weakness, trapping several workers under the debris. Police and fire brigade teams rushed to the site and began rescue operations immediately.

The factory belongs to Avaada, a solar panel manufacturing company located in the new MIDC area at Butibori on the Nagpur–Chandrapur highway. Expansion work was underway at the site at the time of the accident. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse and assign responsibility.

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 02:32 PM (IST)
Nagpur Maharashtra
