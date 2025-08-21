Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities5 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Second Day In A Row

5 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Second Day In A Row

Five schools in Delhi, including Prasad Nagar and Dwarka Sector-5, received bomb threats for the second day in a row. Police and fire officials are on the spot.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 08:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Five schools in Delhi, including Prasad Nagar and Dwarka Sector 5, received bomb threats on Thursday. The Delhi Police and Fire Department have rushed to the spots and security checks are underway.

Police and fire department are on standby at the BGS International Public School, Dwarka Sector 5, which is among the five schools in Delhi that received bomb threats today.

Another school has recieved a bomb threat and now six schools, including Andhra Education Society Sr. Sec School of Prasad Nagar, BGS International Public School of Dwarka Sector 5, Rao Man Singh Sr. Sec. School of Chhawla, Maxfort School of Dwarka Sector 1 and Indraprastha International School of Dwarka Sector 10, received bomb threats earlier today: Fire Department Delhi Police and Fire Department are at the spot. More details awaited.

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 08:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Schools Bomb Threat Breaking News ABP Live
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
5 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Second Day In A Row
5 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Second Day In A Row
World
'To Face China, US Needs India As A Friend': Nikki Haley
'To Face China, US Needs India As A Friend': Nikki Haley
India
India Rejects Nepal’s Objection To Lipulekh Trade, Calls Claims ‘Unjustified And Untenable’
India Rejects Nepal’s Objection To Lipulekh Trade, Calls Claims ‘Unjustified And Untenable’
India
PM-CM Removal Bills: Rahul’s ‘King’ Jibe, Mamata’s ‘1 Party-1 Govt’ Warning, BJP Says Oppn With Corrupt—Who Said What
PM-CM Removal Bills: Rahul’s ‘King’ Jibe, Mamata’s ‘1 Party-1 Govt’ Warning, BJP Says Oppn With Corrupt—Who Said What
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Breaking: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Bmc Polls, Lose Best Election
Breaking: Two Earthquakes Strike Himachal’s Chamba District Within An Hour, Tremors Also In Pakistan
Breaking: Mumbai Monorail Stalls Amid Heavy Rains, Passengers Trapped For 4 Hours, Several Fall Ill
Breaking: Major Accident Averted At Gorakhpur Airport As Spicejet Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
New Tool, Old Battle: Centre's Constitutional Amendment Is A Weapon Against Opposition-Ruled States
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget