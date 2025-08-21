5 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Second Day In A Row

Five schools in Delhi, including Prasad Nagar and Dwarka Sector 5, received bomb threats on Thursday. The Delhi Police and Fire Department have rushed to the spots and security checks are underway.

Police and fire department are on standby at the BGS International Public School, Dwarka Sector 5, which is among the five schools in Delhi that received bomb threats today.

#WATCH | Delhi | Visuals from BGS International Public School, Dwarka Sector 5, which is among the five schools in Delhi that received bomb threats today



Delhi Police and the Fire Department are at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ppMqGq2byG — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2025

Another school has recieved a bomb threat and now six schools, including Andhra Education Society Sr. Sec School of Prasad Nagar, BGS International Public School of Dwarka Sector 5, Rao Man Singh Sr. Sec. School of Chhawla, Maxfort School of Dwarka Sector 1 and Indraprastha International School of Dwarka Sector 10, received bomb threats earlier today: Fire Department Delhi Police and Fire Department are at the spot. More details awaited.