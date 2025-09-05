'34 Human Bombs In Mumbai': Traffic Police Get Chilling Threat Ahead Of Anant Chaturdashi

The Mumbai Traffic Police has received bomb threats over their official WhatsApp number. In the threat, the sender claimed that 34 'human bombs' have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city and the blast will shake entire Mumbai. The threat was a grim reminder of the 1993 serial blasts in the city.

The organisation, claiming to be 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi', said 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India. The threat message further stated that 400 kg of RDX will be used in the blast.

The Mumbai Police is alert, especially as the threat comes right ahead of the Anant Chaturdashi. Security across the state has been beefed up and checkpoints have been set up at key locations. All angles of the threat are being investigated.

In May, the Mumbai Police received an email threatening to bomb two of the city's most prominent landmarks — the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. The scare, however, turned out to be a hoax, officials later confirmed.

The threat landed in the inbox of the Airport Police Station on Friday morning, immediately setting off security drills. Teams rushed to both locations — the busy international airport and the luxury hotel in Santacruz — to carry out extensive searches.

Hours of combing operations followed, but nothing suspicious was discovered.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on Monday in Maharashtra’s Thane district after he allegedly made a hoax bomb threat about blowing up a railway station, police said.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the accused — identified as Rupesh Madhukar Ranpise — dialled the police helpline around 4 pm on Sunday and claimed he had planted a bomb at Kalwa railway station. Security teams rushed to the spot, but no explosives were found.

These are not an isolated incident. In August, the ISKCON Temple in Girgaon, south Mumbai, received a bomb threat email. The warning arrived on the temple’s official email ID on August 22, prompting immediate police action. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted a late-night search of the premises, but nothing suspicious was discovered. The threat was later declared a hoax. Officials noted that the temple received another similar threat email in September.

A month earlier, on July 25, Mumbai Police received a call threatening an explosion at Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. That too triggered a full security sweep, which ultimately found no sign of danger.