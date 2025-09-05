Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'34 Human Bombs In Mumbai': Traffic Police Get Chilling Threat Ahead Of Anant Chaturdashi

'34 Human Bombs In Mumbai': Traffic Police Get Chilling Threat Ahead Of Anant Chaturdashi

Mumbai Bomb Threat: Mumbai Police received a WhatsApp bomb threat claiming 34 vehicles across the city are rigged with explosives and 'human bombs' by 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi'.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 12:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Mumbai Traffic Police has received bomb threats over their official WhatsApp number. In the threat, the sender claimed that 34 'human bombs' have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city and the blast will shake entire Mumbai. The threat was a grim reminder of the 1993 serial blasts in the city.

The organisation, claiming to be 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi', said 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India. The threat message further stated that 400 kg of RDX will be used in the blast.

The Mumbai Police is alert, especially as the threat comes right ahead of the Anant Chaturdashi. Security across the state has been beefed up and checkpoints have been set up at key locations. All angles of the threat are being investigated.

In May, the Mumbai Police received an email threatening to bomb two of the city's most prominent landmarks — the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. The scare, however, turned out to be a hoax, officials later confirmed.

The threat landed in the inbox of the Airport Police Station on Friday morning, immediately setting off security drills. Teams rushed to both locations — the busy international airport and the luxury hotel in Santacruz — to carry out extensive searches.

Hours of combing operations followed, but nothing suspicious was discovered.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on Monday in Maharashtra’s Thane district after he allegedly made a hoax bomb threat about blowing up a railway station, police said.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the accused — identified as Rupesh Madhukar Ranpise — dialled the police helpline around 4 pm on Sunday and claimed he had planted a bomb at Kalwa railway station. Security teams rushed to the spot, but no explosives were found.

These are not an isolated incident. In August, the ISKCON Temple in Girgaon, south Mumbai, received a bomb threat email. The warning arrived on the temple’s official email ID on August 22, prompting immediate police action. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted a late-night search of the premises, but nothing suspicious was discovered. The threat was later declared a hoax. Officials noted that the temple received another similar threat email in September.

A month earlier, on July 25, Mumbai Police received a call threatening an explosion at Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. That too triggered a full security sweep, which ultimately found no sign of danger.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 12:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai News Mumbai Bomb Threat MUMBAI
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'34 Human Bombs In Mumbai': Traffic Police Get Chilling Threat Ahead Of Anant Chaturdashi
'34 Human Bombs In Mumbai': Traffic Police Get Chilling Threat Ahead Of Anant Chaturdashi
Cities
WATCH: Yamuna Above Danger Mark Floods Low-Lying Areas In Delhi, Office-Hour Traffic Woes Continue
WATCH: Yamuna Above Danger Mark Floods Low-Lying Areas In Delhi, Office-Hour Traffic Woes Continue
Blog
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Celebrities
Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu Debut OG: Actor Thrilled To Face Off Against Pawan Kalyan
Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu Debut OG: Actor Thrilled To Face Off Against Pawan Kalyan
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget