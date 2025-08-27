30 Dead After Landslide Near Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu And Kashmir

At least 31 people lost their lives and 23 others were injured on Wednesday after a massive landslide struck the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage track in Katra. Officials fear the toll could rise as more people are believed to be trapped under the debris.

The tragedy unfolded amid relentless rains that have battered Jammu and Kashmir for days, unleashing flash floods, mudslides, and widespread destruction. Critical infrastructure in Jammu has been hit hard, with bridges collapsing, power lines snapping, and mobile towers damaged, leaving large areas cut off.

According to official data, Jammu recorded its heaviest spell of rain on Tuesday, with 22 cm pouring down in just six hours between 11:30 am and 5:30 pm. The downpour eased after midnight, but by then, the damage was already done.

Chenab Still On High Alert

This was the second major landslide in as many days. On Tuesday afternoon, another collapse along the shrine route killed nine people and left 21 injured. The sacred path leading to the Vaishno Devi temple on Trikuta hill now lies scarred, with authorities warning that the full extent of the devastation is still unfolding.

Meanwhile, more than 3,500 residents have been evacuated across the region as rising waters inundated low-lying areas. Joint rescue teams from the District Administration, J&K Police, NDRF, SDRF, the Indian Army, and local volunteers are working round the clock to shift families from vulnerable zones to safer shelters. Relief camps have been set up, offering food, drinking water, and medical assistance.

The crisis has also been compounded by a massive communication blackout. With telecom services down in many districts, millions remain cut off from the outside world, heightening anxiety among families of those stranded.

No Rest In Rain

Severe weather continues to lash the Union Territory. Thunderstorms, heavy rain, and even hail have been reported in Jammu city, RS Pura, Samba, Akhnoor, Nagrota, Kot Bhalwal, Bishnah, Vijaypur, Purmandal, and parts of Kathua and Udhampur. Lighter but persistent rain is affecting Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Katra, Ramnagar, Hiranagar, Gool, Banihal, and adjoining regions. Meteorologists warn that cloud tops have reached as high as 12 km, indicating extremely active storm systems moving east-northeast, with more rain expected in the hills and foothills.

The relentless weather has also disrupted travel. Northern Railways announced the cancellation of 22 trains and partial termination of 27 others on Wednesday, affecting services from Katra, Jammu, and Udhampur. Nine trains from the Vaishno Devi base camp have been halted. Rail movement between Pathankot and Kandrori in Himachal Pradesh remains suspended after flash floods swept through the Chakki River, though the Katra-Srinagar route is still operational.