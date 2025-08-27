Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities30 Dead After Landslide Near Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu And Kashmir

30 Dead After Landslide Near Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu And Kashmir

Heavy rains triggered a landslide near Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra, killing 30 people, officials confirmed.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 07:43 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At least 31 people lost their lives and 23 others were injured on Wednesday after a massive landslide struck the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage track in Katra. Officials fear the toll could rise as more people are believed to be trapped under the debris.

The tragedy unfolded amid relentless rains that have battered Jammu and Kashmir for days, unleashing flash floods, mudslides, and widespread destruction. Critical infrastructure in Jammu has been hit hard, with bridges collapsing, power lines snapping, and mobile towers damaged, leaving large areas cut off.

According to official data, Jammu recorded its heaviest spell of rain on Tuesday, with 22 cm pouring down in just six hours between 11:30 am and 5:30 pm. The downpour eased after midnight, but by then, the damage was already done.

Chenab Still On High Alert

This was the second major landslide in as many days. On Tuesday afternoon, another collapse along the shrine route killed nine people and left 21 injured. The sacred path leading to the Vaishno Devi temple on Trikuta hill now lies scarred, with authorities warning that the full extent of the devastation is still unfolding.

Meanwhile, more than 3,500 residents have been evacuated across the region as rising waters inundated low-lying areas. Joint rescue teams from the District Administration, J&K Police, NDRF, SDRF, the Indian Army, and local volunteers are working round the clock to shift families from vulnerable zones to safer shelters. Relief camps have been set up, offering food, drinking water, and medical assistance.

The crisis has also been compounded by a massive communication blackout. With telecom services down in many districts, millions remain cut off from the outside world, heightening anxiety among families of those stranded.

No Rest In Rain

Severe weather continues to lash the Union Territory. Thunderstorms, heavy rain, and even hail have been reported in Jammu city, RS Pura, Samba, Akhnoor, Nagrota, Kot Bhalwal, Bishnah, Vijaypur, Purmandal, and parts of Kathua and Udhampur. Lighter but persistent rain is affecting Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Katra, Ramnagar, Hiranagar, Gool, Banihal, and adjoining regions. Meteorologists warn that cloud tops have reached as high as 12 km, indicating extremely active storm systems moving east-northeast, with more rain expected in the hills and foothills.

The relentless weather has also disrupted travel. Northern Railways announced the cancellation of 22 trains and partial termination of 27 others on Wednesday, affecting services from Katra, Jammu, and Udhampur. Nine trains from the Vaishno Devi base camp have been halted. Rail movement between Pathankot and Kandrori in Himachal Pradesh remains suspended after flash floods swept through the Chakki River, though the Katra-Srinagar route is still operational.

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 07:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Vaishno Devi Heavy Rains Pilgrims Reasi Katra Landslide 30 Dead SSP Paramvir Singh
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
10 Dead In Jammu Rains As Landslide Hits Vaishno Devi Route; Himachal, Punjab Also Reel Under Monsoon Havoc
10 Dead In Jammu Rains As Landslide Hits Vaishno Devi Route; Himachal, Punjab Also Reel Under Havoc
India
'Trump Chased Away Gujaratis, But Couldn't Oust Bengalis Because...': Mamata Banerjee
'Trump Chased Away Gujaratis, But Couldn't Oust Bengalis Because...': Mamata Banerjee
India
'Floating F-35': Rajnath Singh Commissions Stealth Frigates INS Udaygiri, INS Himgiri In Historic Event
'Floating F-35': Rajnath Singh Commissions Stealth Frigates INS Udaygiri, Himgiri In Historic Event
Election 2025
‘Amit Shah Said BJP Will Rule For 40–50 Years’: Rahul Gandhi Ups Ante Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Bihar
‘Amit Shah Said BJP Will Rule For 40–50 Years’: Rahul Gandhi Ups Ante Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Bihar
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra In Bihar With Massive Crowd Support
Breaking News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky Praises India Ahead of Possible Visit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget