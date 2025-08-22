3 Killed In Car-Truck Collision On Eastern Peripheral Expressway In Greater Noida

At least three people were killed in a road accident on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida. Three other people were injured in the accident and are receiving treatment in a hospital.

The accident took place at around 10:00 PM on Thursday near the Akbarpur Toll Plaza, which comes under Dadri police station limits. Six people were travelling from Haridwar to Faridabad when their car collided with a truck on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida, police official told news agency PTI.

"Three persons died during treatment at the hospital, while three others are undergoing treatment and are stated to be stable," Dadri police station in-charge Arvind Kumar told PTI.

The deceased have been identified as Gaurav, a resident of Mathura's Kosikalan, who was driving the car, and Lokesh and Gautam, both from Faridabad. The injured, identified as Lalit, Harvinder and Kuldeep, also residents of Faridabad, are receiving treatment.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem. An investigation is underway, as part of which police have seized both the car and the truck.

2 Brothers Killed In Road Accident In UP's Bulandshahr

In another tragic road accident on Thursday, two brothers lost their lives after a truck collided head-on with their motorcycle in UP's Bulandshahr. The accident took place in the Sikandrabad area when the duo were on their way to the new vegetable market. Following the accident, the truck driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.

The victims have been identified as Vishal (21) and Priyanshu (19), residents of Mandi Shyam Nagar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, PTI reported.

According to the police, the truck hit their motorcycle from the front, causing them serious injuries. They were rushed to hospital but were declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

An investigation is underway and the truck has been seized, officials told PTI. Sikandrabad Circle Officer Bhaskar Kumar said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.