3 Arrested In Durgapur Over Gang Rape Of Odisha MBBS Student

Three men have been arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a 23-year-old second-year MBBS student from Odisha near a private medical college in Durgapur. The police have filed a case under sections related to gang-rape and criminal liability for acts committed with a common intention. The identities of the accused have not yet been made public.

Attack near college premises

The survivor, a resident of Jaleswar in Odisha, studies at IQ City Medical College in Durgapur’s Shivapur area. Officials said she went out with a male friend on Friday night when a group of men confronted them near the college gate. The men allegedly took her to a secluded spot and raped her before fleeing the scene.

Her family has raised serious questions about her companion, claiming that he “misled her and took her to a vacant area under false pretenses.” The complaint also states that the accused stole her phone and Rs 5,000 during the incident.

The student is now receiving treatment at a hospital in Durgapur, where officials confirmed she is “recovering well.” West Bengal Minister for Women and Child Development, Shashi Panja, a Trinamool Congress leader, assured that the student will receive psychological counselling to help her cope with the trauma.

Police investigation underway

Police sources said several individuals, including the survivor’s male companion, are being questioned, and the survivor’s statement has been formally recorded. In a statement on X, the West Bengal Police condemned the attack and promised strict action against the perpetrators, while also urging the public to avoid spreading “unverified information.”

“We are deeply saddened by the sexual assault on a medical student from Odisha in Durgapur. The culprits shall not go unpunished. The pain of the victim is as much ours as it is Odisha’s. We will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators to justice. The victim is recovering well, and all possible support is being provided to the family,” the police said.

They added, “We urge everyone to refrain from sharing unverified information. West Bengal Police remains committed to a zero-tolerance policy against crimes targeting women.”

NCW member meets survivor

Archana Majumdar, a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW), visited the survivor at the hospital and interacted with her. Speaking to the media, she said, “The friend whom the woman went out with is under scrutiny. He persuaded her to leave the college premises, and when she was trapped, he fled. The police need to investigate this aspect thoroughly.”