25 Transgender Persons Consume Phenyl, Hospitalised In Indore

Nearly 25 individuals from the transgender community were admitted to Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday after reportedly consuming phenyl, an official said.

Dr Basant Kumar Ningwal, Superintendent-in-Charge of the government-run hospital, told PTI that none of the patients is in critical condition. "Around 25 people have been admitted. They claimed to have consumed phenyl together on Wednesday night, but this cannot be immediately confirmed," PTI quoted Ningwal as saying.

Reason Remains Unknown

The trigger behind the mass act remains unclear. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said, “Only after investigation will it become clear what substance was consumed and the reasons behind it.” Another police official indicated the incident may be linked to a dispute between two local groups within the transgender community.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the matter.