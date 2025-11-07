Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities24-Year-Old Arrested For Killing Man In Delhi Hit-And-Run Case

24-Year-Old Arrested For Killing Man In Delhi Hit-And-Run Case

The incident occurred on November 2 when the police were informed by LNJP Hospital that a man had been brought in dead after a suspected road accident.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 03:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run incident in central Delhi, and the accused in the case has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

Subsequently, a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS, and the deceased was identified as Rajendra Gupta, a resident of Krishna Nagar, Delhi.

Police examined footage from multiple CCTV cameras installed along the surrounding roads and carried out field inquiries to identify the vehicle involved. After meticulous technical analysis, police identified a car bearing registration of Uttar Pradesh as the one involved in the hit-and-run, a senior police officer said.

Upon obtaining the ownership details, a notice under Section 133 of the Motor Vehicles Act was issued to the registered owner, Harshit Mehta (24), a resident of Agra. According to the police, the accused appeared at a police station and confessed to his involvement.

Additionally, the vehicle used in the offence was also produced and seized. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 03:08 PM (IST)
DELHI DELHI NEWS
