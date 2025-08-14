20-Year-Old Lynched For Talking To Minor Girl In Maharashtra, Injuries At 'Sensitive' Parts

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities20-Year-Old Lynched For Talking To Minor Girl In Maharashtra, Injuries At 'Sensitive' Parts

20-Year-old Suleman Khan lynched in Jalgaon, Maharashtra after talking to a girl; brutally beaten, family demands justice.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 01:38 PM (IST)

A horrific mob attack in Jalgaon has left a 20-year-old man dead, with eight people now arrested in connection to the lynching. The victim, Suleman Khan, was attacked after being seen with a minor girl at a local café.

According to Jalgaon Police Superintendent Maheshwar Reddy, Suleman met his 17-year-old friend at a café on Monday evening. “They were chatting when some other men came and an altercation began. They took him to his village and assaulted him. He suffered injuries to sensitive parts. His parents rushed him to the hospital, where he died during treatment.”

The police suspect that an old enmity may have triggered the attack. A murder case has been registered under Sections 103(1) and 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. While Section 103(1) relates to murder, Section 103(2) deals with murder committed by five or more persons. “We have invoked the law against mob lynching. The same day, four accused were arrested. Four have been arrested since. They were produced in court and we have got custody for five days. We have received requests to form a Special Investigation Team. We are looking into them,” SP Reddy said.

The incident caused tension in Jamner, Suleman’s hometown, prompting additional police deployment. “There is calm in the area now,” said the senior officer.

Suleman’s uncle and village sarpanch, Sabir Khan, described the brutality in chilling detail. He said the café from where Suleman was kidnapped is located right next to a police station. “Suleman, he said, wanted to join the police and had stepped out to fill up a form for a recruitment exam. He was with his friends. They kidnapped him from there and beat him up brutally. They even pulled out his nails. Every body part had injury marks. After assaulting him nonstop for 6-7 hours, they took him to his village.”

Sabir Khan added, “They thrashed him again in front of his house. His father, mother and sister rushed to save him. They were beaten up too. Our appeal to the police and the administration is that the family must get justice. Those guilty must be charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.”

Relatives of Suleman said they do not understand why the attack happened. “Whatever the matter was, they could have taken him to the police. But why kill him so cruelly?”

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
