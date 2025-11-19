Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
20 Shinde Faction MLAs 'In Touch' With Uddhav's Shiv Sena As Maharashtra Govt Rift Widens

20 Shinde Faction MLAs 'In Touch' With Uddhav's Shiv Sena As Maharashtra Govt Rift Widens

The statement comes a day after several Shiv Sena ministers from the BJP-led Mahayuti government skipped the cabinet meeting.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 12:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A day after several Shiv Sena ministers from the BJP-led Mahayuti government skipped the cabinet meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey on Wednesday claimed that some ministers and nearly 20 MLAs from the Shinde-led faction were in touch with his party.

Speaking to IANS, Dubey said the absence of ministers reflected growing discontent within the ruling alliance. “There is an old saying: if you sow a babool tree, you cannot expect mangoes. The BJP conspired with Eknath Shinde to topple our government. The impact of that betrayal was visible yesterday when more than half a dozen ministers stayed away due to resentment,” he said.

Tensions Deepen Within BJP And Shiv Sena

He alleged that tensions within the BJP–Shiv Sena partnership had deepened, adding that central agencies being “aligned with the BJP” had weakened the Shinde faction. “A major split is likely. Our sources say a few ministers and around 20 MLAs from the Shinde camp are in touch with us. But we are taking our time because loyalty needs to be tested. As municipal elections approach, this internal rift is becoming more visible,” Dubey added.

According to him, despite the numbers being in favour of the government, friction remains. “Even if Shinde’s MLAs break away, Ajit Pawar is still in the alliance. But the relationship between Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis isn’t as hostile as the one between Shinde and Fadnavis. Shinde’s only aim is to sideline Fadnavis and become Chief Minister, but that will not happen. That is why he frequently visits Delhi to meet Amit Shah and tries to build an independent front,” he claimed.

Aaditya Thackeray Slams Mahayuti

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also criticised the ruling coalition on Tuesday, saying the Shiv Sena ministers had boycotted the cabinet meeting due to unhappiness over seat-sharing talks and concerns that the BJP was attempting to split their faction. He called the mass absence “worrisome” and “an insult to Maharashtra”, adding that cabinet meetings should address public issues, not internal disputes.

The Mahayuti coalition currently governing Maharashtra consists of the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 12:31 PM (IST)
Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena Eknath SHinde Maharashtra Updates
Embed widget