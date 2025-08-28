2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter While Trying To Enter J&K's Bandipora

The Indian Army on Thursday foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, killing two terrorists in the process.

The incident occurred near Naushehra Naar in the Gurez sector when alert soldiers detected a group of militants trying to cross into Indian territory.

A brief gunfight ensued, during which two infiltrators were neutralised. "The attempt was successfully thwarted, and two terrorists were eliminated," an official confirmed.

The area has been cordoned off, and a search operation is underway to rule out the presence of additional infiltrators.

OP NAUSHERA NAR IV, Bandipora



Based on intelligence provided by JKP regarding likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice in Gurez Sector. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists… pic.twitter.com/Jd6e1uHdpd — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) August 28, 2025

On Wednesday, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered during a search operation in the Kupwara district. The seizure is a major blow to the nefarious designs of terrorists and their supporters. It has averted possible terror activities in the area, police said.

Handwara police's Special Operations Group (SOG) recovered the cache of arms, ammunition, and other incriminating material from Bhuvan Forest in Rajwar. It included 22 grenades, an under-barrel grenade launcher, 15 AK-47 rounds, and half a kg of black powdered substance, suspected to be an explosive.