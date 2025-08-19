2 Spanish Nationals Make Objectionable Graffiti At Delhi Metro Station, Later Flee

Two Spanish nationals allegedly made objectionable graffiti on the walls and train coaches at the Yamuna Bank Metro Station in Delhi and later fled the country. The police are now initiating the process of issuing a Look Out Circular (LOC) to facilitate further legal action against them.

Meanwhile, a case has also been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Yamuna Bank Metro Police Station.

The incident surfaced on July 24, when DMRC workers noticed the graffiti covering parts of the premises. According to senior a police official, the suspects had broken into the restricted area on the intervening night of July 23 and 24 by scaling a 15-foot wall with the help of a rope. Once inside, the duo is believed to have stayd there for nearly five hours, defacing stationary trains and walls before slipping away unnoticed, news agency PTI reported.

Thereafter, the men are said to have returned to a hotel in Paharganj, where they had been staying. A day after the incident, the accused boarded a flight to Spain, leaving authorities scrambling to track them down.

During the investigation, police found troubling details that raise questions about the depot's security system. Several CCTV cameras in the yard were reportedly not functioning at the time of the incident, allowing the intruders to stay at the metro station for hours without being detected.

Police also discovered that the two foreigners allegedly used fraudulent documents to procure SIM cards during their stay. By tracking mobile numbers active in the area during the crime, police narrowed down activity to four numbers, which included two Indian and two international.

Further probe revealed that after the defacement, the suspects also travelled to Gole Market in central Delhi before leaving the country.

A spokesperson from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) stated that the organisation is extending complete cooperation to the authorities.

This is not the first time such graffiti vandalism has been reported at metro stations in the country. In 2022, Gujarat Police arrested an Italian national in Ahmedabad for similar acts of defacement on metro trains.