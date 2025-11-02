Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities2 Killed, 1 Critical As Speeding Car Rams Into Metro Station Pillar In Pune

2 Killed, 1 Critical As Speeding Car Rams Into Metro Station Pillar In Pune

A speeding car crashed into a Bund Garden Metro station pillar, killing two and critically injuring one. CCTV footage confirms the high speed.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 03:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pune, Nov 2 (PTI) Two persons were killed and one was seriously injured after their speeding car rammed into the pillar of a Metro station in Maharashtra's Pune city early on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at around 4.30 am in Bund Garden area, an official from Koregaon Park police station said.

"A car hit a pillar of Bund Garden Metro station. As per the primary information, two persons in the car died while the third person sustained serious injuries," senior police inspector Sangita Jadhav said.

"The incident took place at 4.49 am. The CCTV footage of the area clearly shows that the car moving at a very high speed hit the pillar of the Metro station. There were three passengers in the car," another official said.

Prima facie, it seems that the driver lost control of the vehicle, which resulted in the accident. "However, we are investigating the matter," the official said.

Some locals reached the spot after the accident and rushed the three persons to a nearby hospital.

Two of them, identified as Hritik Bhandari and Yash Bhandari, were declared dead, while Kushwant Tekwani was critically injured, the official said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 03:12 PM (IST)
