12-Hour Traffic Jam On Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway Ahead Of Diwali, 500 Students Stuck

A massive traffic jam on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district left over 500 students and other commuters stranded for nearly 12 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, twelve buses carrying schoolchildren from Classes 5 to 10 and some college students from Mumbai and Thane were stuck for hours in a gridlock that stretched several kilometres near Vasai. The congestion began around 5:30 pm on Tuesday and continued until early Wednesday morning.

The students, returning from a school picnic near Virar, were trapped inside buses without food or water for long hours.

The mess at NH48...



No police only road blocked for no reason halt in the traffic since last 1hr. At one place.



This is Mumbai - Ahmedabad Highway!! pic.twitter.com/jNcQruuJrG — Mr. V (@VoraVinay22) October 15, 2025

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Vasai, Poornima Chowgule-Shringi, said that efforts to clear the jam were still underway. “The traffic congestion is being eased, but movement remains slow,” she said.

As the jam dragged on through the night, several students reportedly became anxious and exhausted, while their parents waited anxiously for updates. Local volunteers from a social organisation reached the spot and distributed water and biscuits to the stranded children.

“The students were crying from hunger and fatigue. It was distressing to see them in that state due to mismanaged traffic,” said one of the activists who helped at the site.

Diversion Of Heavy Vehicles

Officials said the congestion was triggered by the diversion of heavy vehicles from the Ghodbunder highway in Thane, where repair work is underway. The diversion pushed a large volume of traffic onto the Mumbai–Ahmedabad route, overwhelming the stretch near Vasai.

An officer from the Mira Bhayander–Vasai Virar police control room confirmed that the jam was being cleared. Some buses managed to take alternate routes, while others moved slowly through the packed highway. The last of the stranded buses reached its destination around 6 am on Wednesday, sources added.

Parents Blame Authorities

Frustrated parents accused authorities of poor coordination and lack of communication. “Our children were stuck for hours with no help, no updates, and no police presence,” one parent said.

Residents have urged the traffic department and civic authorities to strengthen planning and coordination during repair works and diversions to avoid similar incidents in the future.