1 Dead, Several Injured After Speeding Truck Rams Tractor Carrying People To Funeral Procession

HomeCities1 Dead, Several Injured After Speeding Truck Rams Tractor Carrying People To Funeral Procession

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A fatal road accident near Chandi Tiraha in the Robertsganj police station area of Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh resulted in one death and multiple serious injuries on Monday, authorities reported.

 According to reports, people traveling in a tractor were on their way to a funeral. Suddenly, a high-speed and uncontrolled trailer rammed into the tractor, causing chaos at the scene.

In the severe collision, one person riding in the tractor died on the spot, while around half a dozen others sustained serious injuries. Immediately after the accident, local residents rushed to help and transported the injured to the district hospital. Doctors there stated that several of the injured were in critical condition and required special care.

As per information, at the time of the incident, the tractor was carrying a body from Sajor to Hinduari for the last rites. Nearly 30 people were onboard. A trailer coming from Varanasi towards Robertsganj went out of control and crashed into the tractor. The impact was so strong that panic spread among the people traveling in the trolley.

Police Searching For Trailer Driver

After hearing about the accident, the victims’ families rushed to the hospital. Amid chaos and cries, they repeatedly questioned how such negligence could occur. Police reached the spot, took the body into custody, and sent it for post-mortem. A search has been initiated to locate the trailer driver, and an investigation is underway.

Local residents said that road accidents occur frequently at Chandi Tiraha, but speeding vehicles remain unchecked. They stressed that safety measures and strict enforcement of traffic rules are urgently needed to prevent such accidents in the future.

Police are investigating the incident seriously and monitoring all possible locations to find the trailer driver. The accident has created an atmosphere of grief and fear in the area. Residents hope the administration and police will take steps to prevent similar incidents.

This accident once again highlights the importance of road safety and adherence to traffic rules. Due to speeding and negligence, hundreds lose their lives in road accidents every year. The tragic incident in Sonbhadra has once again drawn public and administrative attention to road safety.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
Uttar Pradesh UP News Road Accident
