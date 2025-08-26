Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessZomato, Blinkit Parent Eternal Faces Rs 40 Crore GST Demand, Plans To Appeal

Zomato, Blinkit Parent Eternal Faces Rs 40 Crore GST Demand, Plans To Appeal

According to the company, the Joint Commissioner, Bengaluru, issued these directives for the period from July 2017 to March 2020.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 02:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The GST department has issued three orders to Eternal, the company that owns the Zomato and Blinkit brands, imposing a total tax demand of more than Rs 40 crore, including interest and penalties.

According to the company, the Joint Commissioner, Bengaluru, issued these directives for the period from July 2017 to March 2020.

"The Company has received 3 orders on 25 August 2025 for the period July 2017 to March 2020 passed by Joint Commissioner, Appeals-4, Bengaluru, confirming total demand of GST of Rs 17,19,11,762 with interest of Rs 21,42,14,791 and penalty of Rs 1,71,91,177, " Eternal said in an exchange filing.

Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure are the four main companies that make up Eternal. The company announced that it will appeal the tax demand orders.

Meanwhile, the shares of the food delivery giant were trading slightly lower during intraday trade. At around 11:28 A.M., the stock was trading at 318.75, down 0.16 per cent.

Earlier last month, Eternal reported a massive 90 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 25 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year, compared to Rs 253 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

According to its stock exchange filing, Zomato's net profit decreased by 35.89 per cent on a sequential basis (month-over-month) from Rs 39 crore in the Q4 FY25.

The operator of Zomato and Blinkit reported operating revenue of Rs 7,167 crore, an increase of about 70 per cent from Rs 4,206 crore in the previous year.

In terms of profitability, consolidated Adjusted EBITDA fell 42 per cent year over year to Rs 172 crore in Q1 FY26, "primarily due to the ongoing investments in quick commerce and going-out," the company stated in a letter to shareholders.

Despite ongoing investments in new store roll-outs and seasonal factors, the margins for its quick commerce business, Blinkit, improved from -2.4 per cent of Net Order Value (NOV) in Q4 FY25 to -1.8 per cent.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 26 Aug 2025 02:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Zomato GST Demand Eternal
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Doda Triggers Flood Alert Across Region
Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Doda Triggers Flood Alert Across Region
Cities
Twist In Noida Dowry Case? New Video Of Nikki Bhati's Sister Sparks Controversy
Twist In Noida Dowry Case? New Video Of Nikki Bhati's Sister Sparks Controversy
Business
PM Modi Inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s EV Plant In Gujarat, Rolls Out India-Made e-Vitara
PM Modi Inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s EV Plant In Gujarat, Rolls Out India-Made e-Vitara
Cities
'Women In MP Consume The Most Alcohol': Cong Leader's Comment On 'Ladli Behna' Sparks Row
'Women In MP Consume The Most Alcohol': Cong Leader's Comment On 'Ladli Behna' Sparks Row
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra In Bihar With Massive Crowd Support
Breaking News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky Praises India Ahead of Possible Visit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget