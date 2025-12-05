Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPutin Counters Trump Tariff Talk: ‘If The US Can Buy Russian Fuel, Why Not India?’

Putin Counters Trump Tariff Talk: ‘If The US Can Buy Russian Fuel, Why Not India?’

Calling uranium “fuel for the reactors operating in the United States,” he added, “If the US has the right to buy our fuel, why shouldn't India have the same privilege?”

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 09:48 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday argued that if the United States continues to purchase Russian nuclear fuel, India should be entitled to similar access to Russian energy supplies. He made the remark while responding to a question about former US President Donald Trump’s criticism of India’s imports of Russian oil.

US Still Buying Russian Nuclear Fuel, Says Putin

In an interview with India Today, Putin noted, “As for India's purchase of energy resources from Russia… the United States itself still buys nuclear fuel from us for its own nuclear power plants.”

Calling uranium “fuel for the reactors operating in the United States,” he added, “If the US has the right to buy our fuel, why shouldn't India have the same privilege?”

Trump’s Tariffs on India

Trump had earlier imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for purchasing Russian oil, taking the total tariff to 50 per cent as of August, the highest rate applied to any country.

Commenting on Trump’s decision, Putin said, “He is acting in good faith, I presume… His decisions aren't made out of thin air. He has advisors who believe that such tariff policies ultimately benefit the US economy.”

Russia Rejects Tariff Practices

Putin emphasised that Russia neither engages in nor plans to adopt similar trade measures. “Our experts believe there are risks involved, but it is the choice of each country… We have never engaged in such practices, do not do so now, and have no intention of doing so in the future,” he said, adding that Russia hopes violations of World Trade Organization rules will eventually be corrected.

Also read
Published at : 05 Dec 2025 09:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Russian Oil United STates INDIA PUTIN Trump Tarriff
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
IndiGo Plans More Flight Cancellations Over 2–3 Days, Asks For Rules Exemption Till Feb 10
IndiGo Plans More Flight Cancellations Over 2–3 Days, Seeks Rules Exemption Till Feb 10
World
Asim Munir Named Pakistan’s First-Ever Chief Of Defence Forces In Historic Military Rejig
Asim Munir Named Pakistan’s First-Ever Chief Of Defence Forces In Historic Military Rejig
India
'Inspiration To Millions': PM Modi Gifts Copy Of Bhagavad Gita In Russian To Putin
'Inspiration To Millions': PM Modi Gifts Copy Of Bhagavad Gita In Russian To Putin
World
Putin’s Aircraft ‘Flying Kremlin’ Becomes World’s Most-Tracked Plane On Its Way To India
Putin’s Aircraft ‘Flying Kremlin’ Becomes World’s Most-Tracked Plane On Its Way To India
Advertisement

Videos

Russia-India Relations: India’s S-400 Power Back in Spotlight as Putin’s Visit Pushes Key Defence Talks
Russia-India Ties: Putin-Modi Talks Draw Sharp Attention From Washington
West Bengal: TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Mosque Plan Sparks Clash With Bengal Governor Ahead of 6 Dec Event
Big Breaking: EC Flags Irregularities as 7,800 Bengal Booths Show Unusual Voter-List Patterns
Russia-India Relations: India-Russia to sign 25 Defence Deals, S-400 & -500 To Boost Strategic Deterrence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget