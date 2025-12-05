Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Stock Markets Open Lower, Sensex Opens Above 85,000, Nifty Tests 26,000

Stock Markets Open Lower, Sensex Opens Above 85,000, Nifty Tests 26,000

In the pre-open session, at 9:02 AM, the Sensex was trading at 85,056.58, falling more than 208, and the Nifty tested 26,000 falling 47 points.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 09:18 AM (IST)
The Indian benchmark indices were trading marginally lower at 85,187.35 falling 77 points, and the Nifty was trading at 26,014.75 declining 57 points.

Gift Nifty was trading at 26,189.50, rising above 8 points at 8:47 AM.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 3,206.92 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased shares totalling Rs 4,730.41 crore, exchange data showed.

 

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Published at : 05 Dec 2025 09:18 AM (IST)
Sensex Stock Market Nifty Opening Bell GIFT Nifty
