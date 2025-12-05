Stock Markets Open Lower, Sensex Opens Above 85,000, Nifty Tests 26,000

The Indian benchmark indices were trading marginally lower at 85,187.35 falling 77 points, and the Nifty was trading at 26,014.75 declining 57 points.

In the pre-open session, at 9:02 AM, the Sensex was trading at 85,056.58, falling more than 208, and the Nifty tested 26,000 falling 47 points.

Gift Nifty was trading at 26,189.50, rising above 8 points at 8:47 AM.

Foreign Investors

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 3,206.92 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased shares totalling Rs 4,730.41 crore, exchange data showed.