Gold Prices Plunge In Lucknow Today, Check Rates Across India

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 01:36 PM (IST)
Gold prices in Lucknow eased slightly on Friday, continuing the trend of modest corrections seen across Indian cities. At present, 22-karat gold is trading at Rs 10,835 per gram, while 24-karat (999 gold) stands at Rs 11,819 per gram. These rates remain elevated compared to international prices due to import duties, GST, and state-specific charges, which contribute to the premium on domestic gold.

India’s reliance on imports to meet its gold demand underscores the importance of currency movements in pricing. The rupee-dollar exchange rate, in particular, plays a pivotal role in determining how much Indian buyers ultimately pay for bullion. Market analysts also note that global factors, including bond yields, economic policy decisions, and investor sentiment, continue to sway prices both at home and abroad.

Global and Local Drivers of Gold Prices

Gold’s safe-haven status ensures it remains in demand during periods of market volatility and geopolitical tension. Investors in Lucknow, like their counterparts nationwide, often turn to gold for long-term security amid economic uncertainty. Recycled gold contributes minimally to supply, making imported bullion the key determinant of domestic prices. Analysts observe that gold prices are closely tracking international cues, with declines on Friday influenced by bond market movements and easing inflation concerns globally.

Local traders in Lucknow report steady but cautious demand, particularly in small denominations such as coins and bars, which remain popular among individual investors. Jewellery purchases, driven by upcoming festivals and weddings, also continue to support consumption, though buyers are closely monitoring price movements before committing to larger purchases.

Investor Outlook in Lucknow

For Lucknow residents, gold remains a trusted avenue for preserving wealth. While the recent dip may encourage buying, market experts suggest weighing the impact of international trends, currency fluctuations, and central bank actions on future prices. In addition, long-term investors are advised to consider gold’s role as a hedge against inflation and economic instability rather than focusing solely on short-term gains.

Despite Friday’s price correction, gold retains its position as a core investment option for those seeking stability, with domestic demand expected to remain resilient in the months ahead.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 01:36 PM (IST)
