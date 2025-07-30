Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessFICCI Expresses Disappointment Over US Tariff Hike, Urges Swift Trade Resolution

FICCI Expresses Disappointment Over US Tariff Hike, Urges Swift Trade Resolution

Reacting to the development, FICCI President Harsha Vardhan Agarwal said, “FICCI is disappointed by the decision taken by the US to levy 25 per cent tariff on exports from India"

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 08:23 PM (IST)

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has voiced serious concern over the United States’ decision to impose a 25 per cent tariff, along with secondary sanctions, on Indian exports starting August 1. The announcement, made by former US President Donald Trump via Truth Social, has sent ripples across the Indian business community, with export-oriented sectors bracing for impact.

Reacting to the development, FICCI President Harsha Vardhan Agarwal said, “FICCI is disappointed by the decision taken by the US to levy 25 per cent tariff on exports from India and impose secondary sanctions. While this move is unfortunate and will have a clear bearing on our exports, we hope that this imposition of higher tariffs will be a short-term phenomenon and that a permanent trade deal between the two sides will be finalised soon."

Trump’s decision comes amid his renewed focus on what he described as "unfair" trade practices by some of America’s closest partners. He cited high Indian tariffs, non-tariff barriers, and India's continued strategic and economic engagement with Russia as reasons for the heightened trade action.

Also Read: Trump’s Russia Warning Fuels Uncertainty But Keeps Oil Supported

One of The Highest Tariffs

The 25 per cent tariff rate—one of the highest imposed on any country under Trump’s new trade agenda—places India among the most affected nations globally. The penalty further escalates concerns, particularly for high-growth Indian export sectors such as electronics, machinery, and chemicals.

Trade analysts say the move could put the brakes on India’s surging exports to the US, which reached $79.4 billion in 2024. With the US being India's largest export destination, the additional duties are expected to dent competitiveness and increase costs for Indian manufacturers.

Despite the setback, Indian industry leaders and trade bodies are urging calm and advocating for swift diplomatic engagement to de-escalate tensions and push forward a long-pending comprehensive trade agreement between the two countries.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 08:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
FICCI Harsha Vardhan Agarwal Indian Exports US Tariffs Trump Trade Policy 25% Tariff Secondary Sanctions
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'You Gave Away PoK, BJP Will Bring It Back': Amit Shah Hits Out At Congress; Says Op Sindoor 'Wasn't War'
'Congress Gave Away PoK, BJP Will Bring It Back': Amit Shah Says Operation Sindoor 'Wasn't War'
India
‘Sharm Nahi Aati?’: Amit Shah Fires Salvo At Chidambram Over Pak Role In Pahalgam, Says He Exposed ‘Congress Mentality’
‘Sharm Nahi Aati?’: Amit Shah Fires Salvo At Chidambram Over Pak Role In Pahalgam, Says He Exposed ‘Congress Mentality’
Business
Trump Slaps 25% Tariffs On India, 'Plus Penalty' From August 1, Cites ‘Obnoxious’ Trade Barriers, Russia Ties
Trump Slaps 25% Tariffs On India, 'Plus Penalty' From August 1, Cites ‘Obnoxious’ Trade Barriers, Russia Ties
India
‘PM Must Respond, Insulting House’: Kharge-Led Opposition Walks Out Of Rajya Sabha During Amit Shah's Speech
‘PM Must Respond, Insulting House’: Kharge-Led Opposition Walks Out Of RS During Shah's Speech
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Russia’s Kamchatka Region Shaken by Strong 8.0 Earthquake; Tsunami Alert Extends to Japan and Alaska
Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia; Widespread Tsunami Alert Issued Across Pacific
Breaking News: Powerful Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka Region, Tsunami Alert Issued | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Rajya Sabha Debates Operation Sindoor As EAM Jaishankar And Leaders Set To Respond Today
Breaking: 4-Meter Tsunami Hits Russia’s Kamchatka After Quake, Global Alerts Issued Worldwide
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget