US Tariffs On India A Wake-Up Call, Says Amitabh Kant; Warns 'This Is Not About Russian Oil'

The remarks came as an additional 25 per cent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump came into effect, bringing the cumulative duty on Indian goods to 50 per cent.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 05:35 PM (IST)
The United States’ decision to impose steep tariffs of 50 per cent on Indian goods should serve as a strong reminder for New Delhi to safeguard its economic autonomy, former Niti Aayog CEO and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Wednesday. He emphasised that India must not succumb to global pressure amid escalating trade tensions.

The remarks came as an additional 25 per cent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump came into effect, bringing the cumulative duty on Indian goods to 50 per cent. This move follows the earlier imposition of reciprocal tariffs of 25 per cent on August 7, coinciding with similar measures on around 70 other nations.

“Ironical” Move Amid US Talks with Russia, China

In a post on X, Mr Kant described the US action as “ironical”, pointing to Washington’s ongoing negotiations with Moscow and Beijing. “Trump’s tariffs must be a wake-up call for India. The irony is striking: the US is actively negotiating with Russia and China, the latter being the largest buyer of Russian oil, yet chooses to target India with tariffs instead,” he wrote.

The United States has repeatedly warned of sanctions against Russia and secondary penalties on nations purchasing its oil, unless progress is made toward ending the conflict in Ukraine. India and China remain the top two importers of Russian crude.

Energy Security and Strategic Autonomy at Stake

Rejecting any link between the tariff move and Russian oil, Mr Kant stated, “Let us be clear, this is not about Russian oil. It is about India’s energy security and strategic autonomy, which we should never compromise. India has, on numerous occasions, refused to yield to global pressure. This moment should be no different.”

He further urged that these global challenges should “galvanise India into bold, once-in-a-generation reforms, while also diversifying our export markets to secure long-term growth and resilience.”

India Calls Tariffs ‘Unfair’ as Key Sectors Face Hit

India has strongly criticised the US move, calling it “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.” The 50 per cent duty is expected to significantly impact sectors such as textiles, marine products, and leather exports. With this decision, India joins Brazil among countries facing the highest US tariff rate.

According to reports, US and Russian officials recently discussed energy-related proposals during peace negotiations on Ukraine, while Washington simultaneously explored easing certain sanctions in exchange for progress. In addition, US and Chinese negotiators met earlier this month over trade restrictions, as Chinese exports to the US plunged 34.5 per cent in May — the steepest decline since early 2020.

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 05:35 PM (IST)
Amitabh Kant US India Russia Ukraine US Tariffs
