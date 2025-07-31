Government is examining implications of announced 25 per cent US tariffs on Indian goods, said Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday in Lok Sabha. He added, "On 2nd April 2025, the US President issued an executive order on reciprocal tariffs...10 per cent baseline duty in effect since 5th April 2025. With a 10 per cent baseline tariff, a total of 26 per cent tariff was announced for India."

"Full country-specific additional tariff was scheduled to come into effect on 9th April 2025. But on 10th April 2025, this was extended initially for 90 days and then extended till 1st August 2025. Government is examining the impact of the recent events...We will take all necessary steps to safeguard our national interest," he said.