Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessGovt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal

Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal

US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods on Wednesday

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 04:34 PM (IST)
Government is examining implications of announced 25 per cent US tariffs on Indian goods, said Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday in Lok Sabha. He added, "On 2nd April 2025, the US President issued an executive order on reciprocal tariffs...10 per cent baseline duty in effect since 5th April 2025. With a 10 per cent baseline tariff, a total of 26 per cent tariff was announced for India."
 
"Full country-specific additional tariff was scheduled to come into effect on 9th April 2025. But on 10th April 2025, this was extended initially for 90 days and then extended till 1st August 2025. Government is examining the impact of the recent events...We will take all necessary steps to safeguard our national interest," he said.

The minister also said that the commerce ministry is holding talks with exporters regarding the recently imposed tariff by the US President. "The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is holding talks with exporters, industries and all stakeholders and gathering information on their assessment of this issue. Government gives utmost priority to the safeguarding of welfare of farmers, labourers, entrepreneurs, industrialists, exporters, MSMEs and stakeholders of the industrial sector. We will take all necessary steps to safeguard our national interest," he noted.

Also Read: Donald Trump's Full Statement Announcing 25% Tariffs, Plus Penalty On India

US Tariffs On India

Trump on Wednesday indicated that discussions with India over trade are still underway, even as a he announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports looms just days away. Addressing reporters from the White House, Trump suggested that negotiations were progressing and left the door open for a potential resolution. “They have one of the highest tariffs in the world now. They’re willing to cut it very substantially,” he said. “We’re talking to India now—we’ll see what happens. You’ll know by the end of this week.”

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Piyush Goyal US INDIA Tariffs 25 Percent Indian Goods Commerce Minister
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
Cities
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
India
'Glad That He Stated Fact': Rahul Gandhi Backs Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark For India
'Glad That He Stated Fact': Rahul Gandhi Backs Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark For India
Cities
'Bhagwa Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya's First Reaction After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case
'Bhagwa Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya's First Reaction After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Breaking: Dharchula Vehicle Accident Injures 7; Malegaon Verdict Nears After 17 Years
Mumbai teacher burns child’s hand; newborn dies in UP hospital due to gross negligence
Rajasthan Theft Protests Erupt As Jhalawar Boils; Maligaon Blast Verdict Expected After 17 Years
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget