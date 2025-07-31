Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods on Wednesday
The minister also said that the commerce ministry is holding talks with exporters regarding the recently imposed tariff by the US President. "The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is holding talks with exporters, industries and all stakeholders and gathering information on their assessment of this issue. Government gives utmost priority to the safeguarding of welfare of farmers, labourers, entrepreneurs, industrialists, exporters, MSMEs and stakeholders of the industrial sector. We will take all necessary steps to safeguard our national interest," he noted.
#WATCH | US Tariffs | Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal says, "Government is examining the impact of the recent events...We will take all necessary steps to safeguard our national interest."
Trump on Wednesday indicated that discussions with India over trade are still underway, even as a he announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports looms just days away. Addressing reporters from the White House, Trump suggested that negotiations were progressing and left the door open for a potential resolution. “They have one of the highest tariffs in the world now. They’re willing to cut it very substantially,” he said. “We’re talking to India now—we’ll see what happens. You’ll know by the end of this week.”