US Embassy Official: America Will Back India’s Energy Security With Technology And Resources

HomeBusinessUS Embassy Official: America Will Back India’s Energy Security With Technology And Resources

The official of the US Embassy in New Delhi also noted that collaboration between both countries can drive transformative change in the global energy space.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
The United States is committed to collaborate with India on export of high-quality products and services for India to achieve energy security and economic growth, a US Embassy official said on Tuesday.

Addressing the 3rd Energy Summit of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, the official of the US Embassy in New Delhi also noted that collaboration between both countries can drive transformative change in the global energy space.

Amid global geopolitical and supply chain volatility, Xiabing Feng, Principal Commercial Officer, US Embassy in India has said the US is committed to collaborate with India in terms of exporting high-quality products and services for India to achieve energy security and economic growth.

"As we look into the future, the United States remains committed to working with India through the export of high quality work-class products and services, to help India achieve its goals of energy security and economic growth," Feng said.

In line with India's energy security goals, the US can be a key partner in oil & gas and nuclear power space.

"As we meet at this critical structure, the global energy landscape is undergoing profound transformation. Geopolitical instability, the markets, the destructions in supply chains have exposed vulnerability and underscore the interest in ensuring that we operate secure energy systems for our economies," she added.

The top official noted that the US can be a major supplier of oil and liquefied natural gas to India.

She noted that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, both Modi and the US President Donald Trump reaffirmed their roles as leading consumer and producer in shaping the global energy markets and assured commitment for bilateral energy security partnership, including oil, gas and nuclear energy.

"The United States and India share a commitment to diversify energy resources and enhancing infrastructure. By elaborating American expertise in natural gas, nuclear energy and emerging energy technologies the United States can support India's ambitious goals for energy security and grid modernisation," Feng added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Energy US India
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
