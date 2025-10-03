India On The Global Stage: TIME Names Five Indians Among Rising Stars For 2025

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





TIME magazine has announced its Rising Stars 2025 list, a recognition of emerging global leaders shaping industries and ideas. This year, five Indians feature prominently, reflecting the country’s growing profile on the international stage.

Lalit Keshre: Making Investing Accessible

Among them is Lalit Keshre, co-founder and CEO of Groww, recognised for simplifying investing for millions of Indians and steering the fintech platform towards an initial public offering (IPO).

Keshre’s inclusion highlights the growing influence of India’s financial technology sector. Groww, with over 12 million users, is now the country’s largest online stockbroking platform. Built on the principles of accessibility and transparency, it has transformed how first-time investors approach wealth creation. As the company moves towards its market debut, Keshre’s leadership reflects the evolution of India’s start-up landscape.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: A New Face of Indian Cricket

Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal, 23, has been hailed as one of India’s brightest sporting prospects. His rise from modest beginnings, living in a tent near Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, to becoming the youngest Indian to score 1,000 Test runs in a calendar year has captured the imagination of cricket fans. Jaiswal’s journey is seen as a story of perseverance, talent, and ambition.

Kartik Kumra: Blending Heritage with Modern Fashion

Designer Kartik Kumra has brought Indian craft traditions such as chikankari and block printing to global runways through his label, Kartik Research. By working directly with artisans, Kumra has revitalised traditional techniques, positioning them in a contemporary, international context. His success underscores the growing recognition of Indian craft as a cornerstone of modern fashion.

Shreya Murthy: Redefining Social Connections

Shreya Murthy, co-founder and CEO of Partiful, represents innovation in the digital space. The platform, which has facilitated millions of events worldwide, addresses the demand for meaningful offline gatherings in a hyper-digital world. What began during the pandemic has since expanded into a global platform shaping how people come together.

Shantanu Agarwal: Climate Innovation at Scale

Shantanu Agarwal, founder of Mati Carbon, has been acknowledged for his work on climate solutions. His venture uses basalt rock dust to improve crop yields while capturing carbon, offering both environmental and agricultural benefits. Winner of the $50 million XPRIZE Carbon Removal award, Agarwal has set ambitious goals of engaging 100 million farmers and removing one billion tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2050.

India’s Growing Global Presence

The five Indians on TIME’s list represent a diverse range of fields, from finance and fashion to sport, technology, and climate science. Their recognition points to India’s expanding global influence and its contribution to critical conversations shaping the future. TIME’s list signals that the next generation of Indian leaders is not only transforming their own sectors but also leaving a significant mark on the world stage.