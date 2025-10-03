Why Tata Investment Corp Shares Soared 12% Before Crashing 4% Today

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Shares of Tata Investment Corporation fell more than 4 per cent today following early gains. Around 1:26 PM, the stock was trading at 10,137.40, down 4.20 per cent.

The Tata Group firm’s shares displayed significant volatility as they surged 12 per cent during early morning trade, reaching a fresh high and extending their winning streak to a fifth consecutive session, according to Moneycontrol.

At its intraday peak, the stock had climbed 11.98 per cent to touch Rs 11,847 on the NSE, marking nearly 35 per cent gains since September 26.

Tata Capital IPO Fuels Investor Optimism

Market analysts attribute the sharp rally primarily to Tata Capital’s upcoming Rs 15,512 crore IPO. The non-banking financial company (NBFC), part of the Tata Group, is set to open its public issue on October 6 and close it on October 8.

Priced between Rs 310 and Rs 326 per share, the offering values the firm at nearly Rs 1.38 lakh crore at the upper band. Investor enthusiasm for the IPO has spilled over to Tata Investment Corp, which holds exposure to group companies and is often seen as a proxy play on the wider Tata portfolio.

Stock Split Boosts Retail Sentiment

Investor sentiment was further bolstered by Tata Investment Corporation’s decision to implement a 1:10 stock split. The record date for the split is fixed as October 14. After the split, the face value of each share will decrease from Rs 10 to Re 1.

The split is expected to improve stock liquidity and make the shares more accessible to retail investors, broadening participation in the counter.

Investor Sentiment and Future Outlook

Investor confidence has been buoyed by the Tata brand’s credibility and the strong growth potential of businesses like Tata Capital. The stock split is also seen as a positive for liquidity, while the ongoing rally has benefited short-term traders.

However, experts caution that the sharp rise could bring near-term volatility. Market participants advise that while the excitement around the Tata Capital IPO may keep sentiment elevated, investors should brace for swings in the stock price.

Despite the pullback during the day, Tata Investment Corp remains a compelling option for long-term investors, especially given its position within the Tata Group and the positive triggers from both the IPO and structural reforms like GST rationalisation.

The company’s recent surge highlights the strong appetite for quality stocks in a festive season marked by optimism and heightened market activity.

[Disclaimer: Investing in the stock market involves financial risks. Please invest responsibly and only after thorough research and careful consideration. Reader discretion is advised.]