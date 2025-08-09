Tesla Set To Launch Second India Showroom In Delhi On THIS Date; Details Inside

US electric vehicle giant Tesla is set to expand its footprint in India with the launch of its second showroom in the national capital on August 11, following its debut in Mumbai last month. The company confirmed the development through a post on X, stating, "Arriving in Delhi – stay tuned," accompanied by a teaser graphic highlighting its arrival in the city.

Tesla’s first Indian retail outlet was unveiled on July 15 at the upscale Maker Maxity Mall in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The entry into India — the world’s third-largest automobile market — was marked by the launch of its midsize electric SUV, the Tesla Model Y.

The Model Y is the sole Tesla offering currently available in India. It comes in two variants — Rear-Wheel Drive, priced at Rs 60 lakh, and the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, starting at Rs 68 lakh. Buyers can also opt for the Full Self-Driving (FSD) package for an additional Rs 6 lakh.

Features, Options, And Availability

Six exterior colours are offered, with Stealth Grey being the only no-cost option. Other shades — Pearl White Multi-Coat, Diamond Black, Ultra Red, Quicksilver, and Glacier Blue — come at an extra charge. Interior finishes are available in black or white, and all versions feature a five-seat configuration.

Deliveries and registration services are currently limited to Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram. State taxes and levies may alter final prices. The company expects Model Y deliveries to begin in the third quarter of 2025.

The Long Range variant offers up to 622 km on a single charge, accelerates from 0–100 km/h in 5.6 seconds, and adds 267 km of range in just 15 minutes via supercharging. Both variants feature heated and ventilated front seats, power-folding heated second-row seats, eight exterior cameras, including a new forward-facing unit, and hands-free trunk operation.

Charging Infrastructure Rollout

Alongside the Mumbai showroom, Tesla recently inaugurated its first charging facility in the Bandra-Kurla Complex. The Delhi showroom is expected to be supported by similar infrastructure as the company strengthens its presence in India’s growing EV market.