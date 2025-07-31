Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Swiggy Reports Rs 1,197 Crore Loss In Q1, Almost Double YoY

By : IANS | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 05:27 PM (IST)

Swiggy Limited, the food delivery and quick commerce platform, on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 1,197 crore year-on-year (YoY) for the June quarter (Q1 FY26), almost double the Rs 611 crore loss it posted in the same period previous year (Q1 FY25).

On quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the Bengaluru-based firm posted a net loss of Rs 1,081 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

The widening losses were mainly due to its Quick Commerce division, Instamart, where the financial strain deepened sharply.

On an EBIT basis, losses from Instamart jumped to Rs 797 crore from Rs 379 crore a year ago.

Swiggy’s overall EBITDA loss also increased to Rs 954 crore, compared to Rs 544 crore in the same quarter previous year.

However, the food and grocery delivery major recorded a 53.9 per cent jump in its revenue from operations to Rs 4,961 crore during the June quarter against Rs 3,222 crore in Q1 FY25.

However, the company recorded strong growth in revenue, which rose 54 per cent to Rs 4,961 crore from Rs 3,222 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from the food delivery business stood at Rs 1,799 crore, up from Rs 1,515 crore, while Quick Commerce revenue more than doubled to Rs 806 crore from Rs 374 crore.

The food delivery segment showed operational improvement, with EBIT rising to Rs 202 crore from Rs 67 crore previous year.

But losses continued to grow in supply chain, distribution, and platform innovation.

Gross order value (GOV) for Swiggy’s B2C business climbed 45 per cent YoY to Rs 14,797 crore.

Food delivery GOV grew 18.8 per cent to Rs 8,086 crore, while Quick Commerce GOV surged 108 per cent to Rs 5,655 crore.

On the stock market, Swiggy shares closed 0.7 per cent higher at Rs 403.95, just above the IPO price of Rs 390. Despite this, the stock is down 25 per cent so far in 2025.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
