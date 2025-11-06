Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Price Today In Kolkata: Prices Rise As Global Trends Lift Sentiment

Gold Price Today In Kolkata: Prices Rise As Global Trends Lift Sentiment

In Kolkata, 24-karat gold was priced at Rs 12,191 per gram, while 22-karat gold stood at Rs 11,175 per gram on Thursday.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 05:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gold prices in Kolkata edged higher on Thursday, extending the steady trend seen through the week. The marginal rise came as the Indian rupee strengthened and global gold prices softened amid mixed economic indicators. The movement reflects a cautious stance among investors amid persistent uncertainty in both domestic and international markets.

In Kolkata, 24-karat gold was priced at Rs 12,191 per gram, while 22-karat gold stood at Rs 11,175 per gram on Thursday. Though the increase was modest, it underscores how closely Indian gold prices track external influences such as global trade conditions, inflation pressures, and interest rate expectations.

Import Dependence Influences Domestic Prices 

India’s heavy reliance on imported gold continues to shape domestic price movements. Despite official efforts to boost recycling and structured gold collection, recycled metal still accounts for only a minor portion of total supply. Consequently, any change in the rupee’s exchange rate directly impacts import costs and, in turn, local prices.

An appreciating rupee typically reduces import expenses, offering consumers temporary relief, while depreciation quickly drives up costs. On Thursday, the rupee’s relative strength provided support to domestic prices, keeping them steady despite weaker global signals.

Global Headwinds And Investor Behaviour

Globally, gold’s trajectory remains influenced by a mix of economic and geopolitical factors. Shifts in bond yields, monetary policy decisions, and geopolitical tensions continue to drive investor sentiment. Analysts observe that gold’s reputation as a safe-haven asset remains intact as investors hedge against inflation and currency volatility.

In Kolkata, steady demand has persisted despite slight fluctuations. Traders note that buying activity could strengthen in the coming weeks, supported by festive demand. While short-term adjustments are expected, gold continues to hold its position as a reliable investment amid ongoing market uncertainty.

Also read
Published at : 06 Nov 2025 05:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Kolkata Gold Rates In Kolkata Today
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India Triumphs Over Australia By 48 Runs, Take 2-1 Lead In T20 Series
India Triumphs Over Australia By 48 Runs, Take 2-1 Lead In T20 Series
Education
Vote Counting Underway At JNU, Current Trends Show Left Parties’ Alliance Ahead On One Seat
Vote Counting Underway At JNU, Current Trends Show Left Parties’ Alliance Ahead On One Seat
Cricket
'What's Your Skincare Routine?' Harleen Kaur Asks PM Modi; He Replies: Watch
'What's Your Skincare Routine?' Harleen Kaur Asks PM Modi; He Replies: Watch
World
Trump Revises India-Pakistan War Claim, Now Says 8 Planes Shot Down Before Peace Deal
Trump Revises India-Pakistan War Claim: 8 Planes Shot Down, Peace Brokered?
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: RJD’s Khesari Lal Yadav Slams Giriraj Singh’s Burqa Remark, Bats for Unity
Bihar Elections: Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Votes as Phase One Sees 121 Seats in Polls
Bihar Polls: High Voter Enthusiasm in Mukama, Digha and Khagaria Despite Early Glitches
Bihar Elections: NDA’s ‘Twin Brothers’ Strategy Marks a First in State Politics
Bihar Polls: Mukama Sees Fierce JDU vs RJD Battle Between Strong Local Leaders
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget