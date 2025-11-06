Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessGovernment Can’t Stop Retail Investors From F&O Trading, Says Finance Minister

Government Can’t Stop Retail Investors From F&O Trading, Says Finance Minister

The statement comes days after Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey ruled out shuttering the weekly derivatives contracts in Nifty and Sensex.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 08:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the government cannot restrain retailers from trading in Futures and Options (F&O) but will definitely create awareness regarding the risks involved in putting money in such instruments.

The statement comes days after Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey ruled out shuttering the weekly derivatives contracts in Nifty and Sensex.

Responding to a question on the government's stance on the F&O segment, wherein retailers lose significant amount of money, Sitharaman said that the government "is not not here to shut the door on F&O trading but it can make aware people about the risks involved in the derivatives.

At the same time, investors have the responsibility to understand the risks involved, she said while speaking at the SBI Banking and Economics Conclave 2025.

She also sought suggestions for dealing with the issue of the retailers trading in F&O segment.

A recent Sebi study that 91 per cent of individual traders in futures and options (F&O) incurred net losses in FY25-- collectively losing over Rs 1 lakh crore-- funds that could otherwise contribute to responsible investing and capital formation.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had introduced measures in November last year in a bid to curb excess speculation in derivatives trading.

Futures contracts obligate the buyer and seller to transact at a predetermined future date and price, while options give the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the asset at a set price within a specific period.

These financial instruments are used for hedging risks, speculating on price movements, and arbitrage pricing differences. However, they come with significant risks, including leverage risk and market volatility, which can lead to substantial losses. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 06 Nov 2025 08:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions
JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions
Cricket
India Triumphs Over Australia By 48 Runs, Take 2-1 Lead In T20 Series
India Triumphs Over Australia By 48 Runs, Take 2-1 Lead In T20 Series
World
Power Shift In Islamabad? Pakistan Plans To Give More Power To Asim Munir
Power Shift In Islamabad? Pakistan Plans To Give More Power To Asim Munir
Cities
Lucknow Horror: Instagram 'Friend' Lures Class 7 Girl For Joyride, Gangrapes For 2 Days
Lucknow Horror: Instagram 'Friend' Lures Class 7 Girl For Joyride, Gangrapes For 2 Days
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: RJD’s Khesari Lal Yadav Slams Giriraj Singh’s Burqa Remark, Bats for Unity
Bihar Elections: Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Votes as Phase One Sees 121 Seats in Polls
Bihar Polls: High Voter Enthusiasm in Mukama, Digha and Khagaria Despite Early Glitches
Bihar Elections: NDA’s ‘Twin Brothers’ Strategy Marks a First in State Politics
Bihar Polls: Mukama Sees Fierce JDU vs RJD Battle Between Strong Local Leaders
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget