Markets Break Away From Rally, Sensex, Nifty Open Marginally Lower

The Indian markets gave mixed signals, with both benchmarks beginning on a flat note on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell near 81,900, inching down 3 points, while the NSE Nifty50 started the day nearly flat, just over 25,100, around 9:15 AM.

Notably, in the pre-open session, the Sensex slipped 27 points to breach 81,900, while the Nifty stood below 25,100, around 9:09 AM.

However, as trading progressed, both the indices started rallying ahead. On the 30-share Sensex, Titan, Infosys, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, and Bajaj Finance emerged among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement, PowerGrid, and BEL.

In the broader markets, majority of the indices traded in green, with the Nifty Microcap250 leading after it jumped 0.25 per cent. Sectorally, the IT index stood out with gains of more than 1 per cent, while the Realty index bled 0.52 per cent.

How Did Markets Fare Yesterday?

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their gains for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, lifted by banking and telecom shares even as markets witnessed high volatility and profit booking at upper levels. The positive momentum came on the back of sustained buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and optimism ahead of the corporate earnings season.

The Sensex added 136.63 points, or 0.17 per cent, to close at 81,926.75 after oscillating through the day. It opened on a flat note but later surged 519.44 points, or 0.63 per cent, to touch an intraday high of 82,309.56 before trimming gains due to profit-taking. Similarly, the Nifty inched up 30.65 points, or 0.12 per cent, to settle at 25,108.30 after a choppy session.

In the last four sessions, the Sensex has rallied 1,659.13 points, or 2.06 per cent, while the Nifty has gained 497.2 points, or 2.02 per cent, reflecting a steady recovery in investor sentiment despite periodic profit booking.