Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessMarkets Break Away From Rally, Sensex, Nifty Open Marginally Lower

Markets Break Away From Rally, Sensex, Nifty Open Marginally Lower

On the 30-share Sensex, Titan, Infosys, Asian Paints, Airtel, and Bajaj Finance emerged among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement, and BEL.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 09:33 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian markets gave mixed signals, with both benchmarks beginning on a flat note on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell near 81,900, inching down 3 points, while the NSE Nifty50 started the day nearly flat, just over 25,100, around 9:15 AM.

Notably, in the pre-open session, the Sensex slipped 27 points to breach 81,900, while the Nifty stood below 25,100, around 9:09 AM.

However, as trading progressed, both the indices started rallying ahead. On the 30-share Sensex, Titan, Infosys, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, and Bajaj Finance emerged among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement, PowerGrid, and BEL.

In the broader markets, majority of the indices traded in green, with the Nifty Microcap250 leading after it jumped 0.25 per cent. Sectorally, the IT index stood out with gains of more than 1 per cent, while the Realty index bled 0.52 per cent.

How Did Markets Fare Yesterday?

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their gains for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, lifted by banking and telecom shares even as markets witnessed high volatility and profit booking at upper levels. The positive momentum came on the back of sustained buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and optimism ahead of the corporate earnings season.

The Sensex added 136.63 points, or 0.17 per cent, to close at 81,926.75 after oscillating through the day. It opened on a flat note but later surged 519.44 points, or 0.63 per cent, to touch an intraday high of 82,309.56 before trimming gains due to profit-taking. Similarly, the Nifty inched up 30.65 points, or 0.12 per cent, to settle at 25,108.30 after a choppy session.

In the last four sessions, the Sensex has rallied 1,659.13 points, or 2.06 per cent, while the Nifty has gained 497.2 points, or 2.02 per cent, reflecting a steady recovery in investor sentiment despite periodic profit booking.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Read
Published at : 08 Oct 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market GIFT Nifty
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Multiple Explosions On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway After LPG Truck Collides With Tanker: Video
Multiple Explosions On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway After LPG Truck Collides With Tanker: Video
World
'You're A Transformative President': Canada PM Credits Trump For Bringing Peace Between India, Pakistan
'You're A Transformative President': Canada PM Credits Trump For India, Pakistan Peace
News
Himachal Pradesh: 15 Dead As Landslide Hits Bus In Bilaspur, PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia
Himachal Pradesh: 15 Dead As Landslide Hits Bus In Bilaspur, PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia
India
UKSSSC Case ‘Not Paper Leak’: CM Dhami Defends 'Nakal Jihad' Remark, Opens Up On Recent Disasters – ABP Exclusive
UKSSSC Case ‘Not Paper Leak’: CM Dhami Defends 'Nakal Jihad' Remark – ABP Exclusive
Advertisement

Videos

LPG Truck Catches Fire On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway Post Collision , Driver dead and Several Injured | ABP News
Samajwadi Party Chairman Akhilesh Yadav To Visit Rampur Post Bareilly Violence | ABP News
Tata Group Leaders Meet Home Minister Amit Shah, Major Decisions Expected | ABP News
Breaking: BJP MP Khagen Murmu Attacked In West Bengal; Protests Erupt At Bengal Bhavan Delhi Today
Politics Update: BJP Leverages Stars Maithili Thakur And Pawan Singh Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
One Village, One Plan: Breaking Silos For Rural Nutrition Security
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget