Dalal Street Gives In To Monday Blues, Sensex Bleeds Over 450 Points, Nifty Under 25,600

Indian equity markets looked set to enter the new week with a cautious, stock-specific tone, as investors weigh a busy Q3 earnings calendar against global cues, foreign fund flows and lingering geopolitical and trade-related uncertainties.

The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell on Monday near 83,100, bleeding almost 500 points, while the NSE Nifty50 took a hit of more than 100 points, touching 25,565, around 9:15 AM.

On the 30-share Sensex, IndiGo, Tech M, Axis Bank, HUL, and Kotak Mahindra Bank stood among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards in the opening hour included ICICI Bank, Reliance, M&M, L&T, and Sun Pharma.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap250 index bled 0.72 per cent. Sectorally, the Media index dominated in red and tanked almost 1 per cent.

In the pre-open session, the Sensex tested 83,500, and the Nifty slipped close to 50 points, as of 9:10 AM. Analysts noted trading sentiment in the coming sessions will be driven primarily by quarterly results from heavyweight companies, broader corporate earnings across sectors, movements by foreign institutional investors and key macroeconomic data from the US. Developments on the geopolitical front and any fresh signals on trade negotiations are also expected to remain firmly on investors’ radar.

Earnings Season Takes Centre Stage

Market participants are likely to react first to the earnings performance of major index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, before shifting focus to a wider set of Q3 results from large-cap and mid-cap companies across industries.

“Geopolitical developments and updates on trade negotiations will also remain on investors’ radar,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research at Religare Broking Ltd. He added that global cues, including US macroeconomic indicators such as GDP growth, jobless claims and PMI readings, will influence overall risk appetite as well as currency movements.

Reliance Industries Ltd reported an almost flat net profit of Rs 18,645 crore for the October–December quarter, as lower gas production and weakness in its retail business offset gains in other segments. The country’s largest conglomerate said muted growth in its retail arm was driven by GST rate rationalisation, the demerger of its consumer products business and festive demand being spread across two quarters.

Its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 18,645 crore, or Rs 13.78 per share, in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 18,540 crore, or Rs 13.70 per share, a year earlier, according to a company statement.

Banking Stocks In Focus

Banking stocks are expected to remain in the spotlight as investors digest quarterly numbers from sector heavyweights and await results from several other lenders.

HDFC Bank reported a 12.17 per cent jump in consolidated profit to Rs 19,807 crore in the December quarter, while ICICI Bank posted a 2.68 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,537.98 crore over the same period.

“Indian markets head into the new week with a cautious but stock-specific tone, as investors balance domestic earnings cues against global macro and geopolitical developments,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm. He added that banking stocks are likely to remain in focus as markets absorb results from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and a host of private and public sector lenders.

Global Cues, Trade Talks And Tariff Worries

On the global front, uncertainty around US trade negotiations and the continuation of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports remain a headwind for sentiment, Ponmudi said.

At the same time, attention is beginning to shift to the proposed India-EU free trade agreement, which is widely expected to be concluded later this month and could act as a meaningful catalyst for investor confidence.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday that the free trade agreement between India and the 27-nation European Union bloc, the negotiations for which are at the final stage, will be the “mother of all deals” the country has signed so far. The conclusion of talks for the agreement is likely to be announced on January 27.

Heavy Results Calendar Ahead

Investors will also track a packed earnings calendar in the coming days, with companies such as BHEL, LTIMindtree, Punjab National Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Adani Energy Solutions, Bank of India, InterGlobe Aviation, DLF, BPCL and Adani Green Energy scheduled to announce their quarterly results.

Beyond earnings, market participants are expected to closely monitor foreign fund flows, geopolitical developments and any crucial updates on the US-India trade deal. With the Union Budget approaching, sector-specific movements based on pre-budget expectations could also gain traction, said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Markets End Previous Week Flat

Markets largely consolidated during the previous week amid mixed cues and ended almost unchanged, Mishra of Religare Broking said.

In the holiday-shortened week, the BSE benchmark slipped 5.89 points, while the NSE Nifty edged up 11.05 points, reflecting a lack of strong directional triggers.

Analysts said the near-term trajectory of the market is likely to remain headline-driven, with investors responding to earnings surprises, global macro data and policy-related developments as they emerge.