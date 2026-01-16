Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessBudgetUnion Budget 2026 | Why NSE And BSE Are Opening On Sunday, February 1

Union Budget 2026 | Why NSE And BSE Are Opening On Sunday, February 1

The Union Budget will be presented at 11 am on Feb 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. It is for the first time since 2000 that the Budget would be presented in the Parliament on a Sunday.

By : IANS | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Friday announced that markets will be open for trading on February 1 (Sunday) on account of the Union Budget 2026-2027.

The pre-open market would open from 9 am till 9:08 am while normal trading will run from 9:15 am till 3:30 pm.

“On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting live trading session on February 01, 2026, as per the standard market timings (9:15 am-3:30 pm)," said NSE in a circular.

Besides the equity segment, F&O and commodity derivatives would also be open on the Budget Day.

BSE said in a separate circular that "Trading Members may note that trading in T+0 Settlement Session and Auction Session for settlement default will not be conducted on Sunday, February 01,2026”.

The Union Budget will be presented at 11 am on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

It is for the first time since 2000 that the Union Budget would be presented in the Parliament on a Sunday. Earlier in 2025, Sitharaman had presented Budget on a Saturday, and Budget 2015, under late Arun Jaitley, was also presented on Saturday on February 28, 2015.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla confirmed that Finance Minister Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1.

Finance Minister will begin the presentation of the Budget at 11 a.m. in the lower house on February 1, the Speaker said in response to a question at a press conference.

The Budget Session of the Parliament will commence on January 28 and will continue till April 2.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the first phase of the Budget Session, which will begin on January 28, will conclude on February 13. The Parliament will reassemble for the second phase on March 9 and will continue till April 2.

The Minister said that on the recommendation of the Central government, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026.

The Parliament will not sit on January 29 due to the Beating Retreat ceremony, while both Houses are scheduled to meet on January 30, when the Economic Survey is expected to be tabled.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the stock market be open on Union Budget day?

Yes, BSE and NSE will be open for trading on February 1, 2026, a Sunday, for the Union Budget 2026-2027 presentation.

What are the trading timings for Budget day?

The pre-open market will run from 9 am to 9:08 am, and normal trading will take place from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm.

Which segments will be open for trading on Budget day?

Besides the equity segment, F&O and commodity derivatives will also be open for trading on February 1, 2026.

When will the Union Budget 2026-2027 be presented?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget at 11 am on February 1, 2026.

Published at : 16 Jan 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Stock Market Nirmala Sitharaman India Budget Budget Budget 2026 Union Budget 2026 Budget 2026 Expectations India Budget 2026 February 1 Stock Market Share Market Open
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
India
'All Refunds Processed': IndiGo Offers Rs 10,000 'Gesture Of Care', But Passengers Cry Foul On Refund Chaos
'All Refunds Processed': IndiGo Offers Rs 10,000 'Gesture Of Care', But Passengers Cry Foul
India
US Treasury Extends Conditional Sanctions Waiver On Chabahar Port Guidance Until April
US Treasury Extends Conditional Sanctions Waiver On Chabahar Port Guidance Until April
West Bengal
Nipah Alert Intensifies: Bengal Enforces Tough 21-Day Quarantine. Know Emergency Health Protocols
Nipah Alert Intensifies: Bengal Enforces Tough 21-Day Quarantine, Emergency Health Protocols
Advertisement

Videos

Indian Merchant Navy Seafarer Arrested in Iran, Parents Plead for Government Intervention
Politics: BJP Wave Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls as Thackeray Stronghold in Mumbai Shows Signs of Crumbling
Politics: BJP Alliance Leads Early BMC Trends as Marker Ink Row Sparks Fresh Political Clash
Politics: BJP Alliance Extends Lead in Early BMC Trends as Counting Continues in 46-Ward Batches
Politics: Thackeray Brothers Lead in Their Strongholds as BJP Alliance Maintains Edge in Early BMC Trends
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget