Union Budget 2026 | Why NSE And BSE Are Opening On Sunday, February 1

Indian stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Friday announced that markets will be open for trading on February 1 (Sunday) on account of the Union Budget 2026-2027.

The pre-open market would open from 9 am till 9:08 am while normal trading will run from 9:15 am till 3:30 pm.

“On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting live trading session on February 01, 2026, as per the standard market timings (9:15 am-3:30 pm)," said NSE in a circular.

Besides the equity segment, F&O and commodity derivatives would also be open on the Budget Day.

BSE said in a separate circular that "Trading Members may note that trading in T+0 Settlement Session and Auction Session for settlement default will not be conducted on Sunday, February 01,2026”.

The Union Budget will be presented at 11 am on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

It is for the first time since 2000 that the Union Budget would be presented in the Parliament on a Sunday. Earlier in 2025, Sitharaman had presented Budget on a Saturday, and Budget 2015, under late Arun Jaitley, was also presented on Saturday on February 28, 2015.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla confirmed that Finance Minister Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1.

Finance Minister will begin the presentation of the Budget at 11 a.m. in the lower house on February 1, the Speaker said in response to a question at a press conference.

The Budget Session of the Parliament will commence on January 28 and will continue till April 2.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the first phase of the Budget Session, which will begin on January 28, will conclude on February 13. The Parliament will reassemble for the second phase on March 9 and will continue till April 2.

The Minister said that on the recommendation of the Central government, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026.

The Parliament will not sit on January 29 due to the Beating Retreat ceremony, while both Houses are scheduled to meet on January 30, when the Economic Survey is expected to be tabled.

