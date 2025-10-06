Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
8th Pay Commission Salary Hike 2025: Big Boost For Trade Staff, Level-3 Pay Set To Cross Rs 62,000

Under the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor was set at 2.57, which increased the basic salary from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 06:02 PM (IST)
The upcoming 8th Pay Commission is expected to bring substantial salary hikes for government employees, particularly those in the Trade Staff category.

Among them, Level-3 staff are likely to see one of the highest increases, thanks to a proposed rise in the fitment factor that determines revised basic pay.

What Is Changing for Trade Staff

Under the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor was set at 2.57, which increased the basic salary from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000. For the 8th Pay Commission, it is anticipated that the government will raise the fitment factor to around 2.86. If this happens, Trade Staff Level-3 employees will enjoy a significant boost in their monthly income.

Currently, a Level-3 Trade Staff member earns Rs 21,700 per month. With the proposed fitment factor, this could rise sharply to approximately Rs 62,062. In addition to higher pay, employees can expect increases in associated benefits such as house rent allowance (HRA), transport allowance, and other government-linked perks.

Wider Benefits Across Employee Levels

The salary revision is expected to bring much-needed financial relief to thousands of employees, improving their purchasing power and overall quality of life. Government officials have indicated that this move recognises employees’ dedication and contributions. Moreover, it will not only affect current salaries but also shape future promotions, pensions, and other financial benefits.

The pay hike is not limited to Level-3 workers. For example, Level-1 employees, who currently earn Rs 18,000 per month, may see their salaries jump to around Rs 51,480, a gain of about Rs 33,480. Similarly, Level-2 employees, with a present basic pay of Rs 19,900, could receive up to Rs 56,914 after the new structure is implemented. This would represent an impressive increase of roughly Rs 37,014.

Economic Impact and Employee Sentiment

Experts suggest that the revised pay structure could help boost domestic consumption and add momentum to economic growth by enhancing disposable income levels among government workers. Employee unions have welcomed the proposed changes, calling them a major step forward in recognising staff welfare and improving job satisfaction.

If implemented as expected, the 8th Pay Commission could usher in a new phase of financial comfort for government employees, reaffirming their vital role in the country’s administrative framework.

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 06:02 PM (IST)
Salary Hike 8th Pay Commission 8th Pay Commission Update 8th Pay Commission News
