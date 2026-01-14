Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dalal Street Closes Lower, Sensex Ends At 83,380, Nifty Tests 25,700

Dalal Street Closes Lower, Sensex Ends At 83,380, Nifty Tests 25,700

Previously, the indices opened marginally lower, with the 30-share BSE Sensex slipping 53.88 points to 83,573.11, while the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 16.55 points to 25,719.25 in early trade.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian benchmark indices closed on a lower note on Wednesday as the Sensex declined 246 points to end trade at 83,380.70, while the Nifty fell over 60 points to close at 25,669.20.

In the BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks like Tata Steel, NTPC, Axis Bank, Ultra Cement and Eternal. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like State Bank of India, PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra and Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 50 rose 0.86 per cent and the Nifty 100 fell 0.15 per cent. Sectorally, Nifty IT stocks tumbled 1.08 per cent and the Nifty Metal index jumped 2.70 per cent.

Previously, the indices opened marginally lower, with the 30-share BSE Sensex slipping 53.88 points to 83,573.11, while the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 16.55 points to 25,719.25 in early trade.

Foreign Investors

Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,499.81 crore on Tuesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 1,181.78 crore, according to exchange data.

Market Sentiment Remains Cautious

Market sentiment continues to be guarded amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, tariff-related uncertainties, sustained foreign fund outflows and firmer crude oil prices. While select Asian markets are showing pockets of strength, global cues remain mixed, with US indices closing in the red overnight, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth technology firm.

Asian, US Market Cues

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi index, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index were trading higher. US markets, however, ended lower on Tuesday.

Crude Prices, Technical Outlook

Elevated crude oil prices, persistent foreign outflows and fragile global cues are likely to keep volatility high, with market sentiment hinging on whether the Nifty can decisively hold its key support levels or stage a convincing breakout above 26,100, said Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd.

Oil Prices

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.49 per cent to USD 65.15 per barrel.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian benchmark indices perform on Wednesday?

The Sensex declined 246 points to end at 83,380.70, and the Nifty fell over 60 points to close at 25,669.20.

Which stocks were among the top gainers in the BSE Sensex?

Top gainers included stocks like Tata Steel, NTPC, Axis Bank, Ultra Cement, and Eternal.

How did the broader markets and specific sectors perform?

The Nifty Smallcap 50 rose 0.86%, while the Nifty 100 fell 0.15%. Nifty IT stocks tumbled 1.08%, and the Nifty Metal index jumped 2.70%.

What was the activity of foreign and domestic institutional investors on Tuesday?

Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,499.81 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,181.78 crore.

What factors are contributing to the cautious market sentiment?

Market sentiment is guarded due to geopolitical tensions, tariff uncertainties, sustained foreign fund outflows, and firmer crude oil prices.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Oil Prices Closing Bell Nifty
