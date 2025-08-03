Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessDalal Street To Watch RBI Rate Decision, US Tariff News And Blue-Chip Q1 Results

Dalal Street To Watch RBI Rate Decision, US Tariff News And Blue-Chip Q1 Results

The spotlight will firmly be on the RBI’s monetary policy meeting on August 6, with traders closely watching commentary on inflation, liquidity, and growth.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 11:58 AM (IST)

Equity markets are poised for a volatile week as investors look for clarity on several key developments, including the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) interest rate decision, fresh quarterly earnings from major companies, and updates on trade tariffs.

Analysts suggest that the combination of domestic and global triggers will determine the market mood in the coming sessions, reported PTI.

RBI Policy and Earnings to Dominate Focus

The spotlight will firmly be on the RBI’s monetary policy meeting on August 6, with traders closely watching commentary on inflation, liquidity, and growth. Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research at Religare Broking Ltd, noted that results from leading firms such as Bharti Airtel, DLF, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, and Life Insurance Corporation of India will set the tone for several sectors.

Other important cues include HSBC services and composite PMI data, oil price movements, and signals from the US on trade negotiations, which could all influence short-term volatility.

Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said, “Looking ahead, the RBI policy meeting scheduled for August 6 will be a key event, especially amid heightened volatility from both global and domestic triggers.”

Also Read : Trump Eyes Tariffs On Semiconductors; Taiwan’s Trade Surplus At Risk

Tariff Uncertainty and Global Trends Add Pressure

Market sentiment remains fragile after US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods along with penalties for trade in energy and defence items with Russia. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said the unexpected tariff announcement had “impacted market sentiments in the short term”.

Last week, the Sensex fell 863.18 points or 1.05 per cent, while the Nifty lost 271.65 points or 1.09 per cent. On Friday alone, the Sensex slipped 585.67 points to close at 80,599.91, and the Nifty declined 203 points to settle at 24,565.35.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said Indian equities may “remain in consolidation mode” due to the tariff backdrop, mixed Q1 FY26 earnings, and foreign investor outflows. However, analysts believe a deal between India and the US could stabilise sentiment and help FPI flows recover once negotiations progress.

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 11:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Interest Rate Tariffs Dalal Street RBI MPC Q1 Results RBI MPC Rate Decision Stock Market Outlook Stock Market Next Week Rbi Mpc August 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Twist In Puri Teen Death Case As Police Say No One Involved In Burning Of Minor Girl
Twist In Puri Teen Death Case As Police Say No One Involved In Burning Of Minor Girl
India
5 Terrorists Killed, 1 Jawan Injured: All About Op Akhal In J&K
5 Terrorists Killed, 1 Jawan Injured: All About Op Akhal In J&K
Lifestyle
Happy Friendship Day 2025: Share These Heartfelt Messages And Wishes To Celebrate True Bonds
Happy Friendship Day 2025: Share These Heartfelt Messages And Wishes To Celebrate True Bonds
Entertainment
Suhana Khan Celebrates Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award With Adorable Childhood Photo
Suhana Khan Celebrates SRK’s National Award With Adorable Childhood Photo: 'No one tells them like you'
Advertisement

Videos

Weather Update: Himachal Pradesh’s Mountain Roads Blocked by Continuous Landslides | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sanatan Dharma ‘Destroyed India’, Claims NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad | ABP NEWS
Operation Akhal Ongoing in Kulgam Forests: 3 Militants Neutralized, Search for Others Continues | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Massive Cash Seized in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam; Political Links Suspected | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India’s Crude Oil Imports from U.S. Surge by 51% Amid Tariff Tensions | ABP NEWSA
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
With A Single Tariff, Trump May Have Undermined Years Of India-US Ties And Boosted China | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget